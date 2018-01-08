10 Helpful Tips For People Who Are Low-Key Tired Of Being Single

Sometimes these might be one and the same — for example, you might realllly have fun volunteering at a soup kitchen — but they don't always have to be. If you like going to the movies, ice skating, hitting up museums, hiking, etc., then do it! Don't wait for a relationship to get you out there living life. "I hate this idea that being single is like waiting in an airport for your life to take off," Taitz says. "You could do those things by yourself and that's not settling — that's living your life, and it's actually going to increase the likelihood that you're going to meet that partner."

Participating in activities that are in line with your values can also help you feel better about being single, because they'll give you a sense of purpose, which can be really fulfilling, Taitz says. Just think about how accomplished you feel when you ace a class or get a promotion or leave the gym after an AWESOME workout, and it makes sense. "It should be a mix of pleasure — things that you enjoy or used to enjoy and that are passive and easy to do," she says. "And things that involve mastery — things that are difficult but possible. We need to balance work and play."

With all these activities, try to be fully present in the moment (yep, we're talking mindfulness). "If you're going to see 'Hamilton,' but you're comparing yourself to everyone else who's there with a loved one, you're not going to feel connected to your life, connected to the show, or connected to the moment," says Taitz.