I Tested My Sperm Using My Phone And It Was An Emotional Rollercoaster

"Male fertility is an often overlooked component of reproductive health," it said. "In particular, many men are afraid to test their sperm due to the stigma associated with male infertility — with YO Sperm Test, no uncomfortable trips to the doctor are necessary."

Now, being a health editor, I have no problem seeing a doctor and talking to them about my health issues — it's all natural, for the most part, anyway. But I could see how some men might be hesitant to see a doctor about their sperm; they could learn some surprising truths and *gasp* have to actually talk about it. (And god forbid it messes with their masculinity.)

Regardless, it's an uncomfortable situation when you're not used to these types of tests. Unlike women, who have to see gynecologists, men aren't really told to see a urologist unless something is wrong. During physicals, our doctors normally just ask if we've been checking for lumps or abnormalities. And as for STDs, that stuff is taken care of with a blood test.