Health

17 Jokes That'll Make Sensitive People Laugh Then Cry

One minute you're on top of the world. The next you're alone at Friday's, crying into your endless green bean fries.

Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas

1.

When the joke is highkey funny but lowkey hurt your feelings 😭
Omari G. 🇻🇮 @yungmxjvre

When the joke is highkey funny but lowkey hurt your feelings 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

@thedryginger / Via instagram.com
3.

me trying not to catch feelings
bubbles @bubblestbh

me trying not to catch feelings

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

When you’re empty one minute, and get hit with 75 emotions the next
chloe @chloeonvine

When you’re empty one minute, and get hit with 75 emotions the next

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

@confessionsofablonde / Via instagram.com

6.

one minute you're on top of the world, the next you're alone at Friday's, crying into your endless green bean fries
Mary Charlene @IamEnidColeslaw

one minute you're on top of the world, the next you're alone at Friday's, crying into your endless green bean fries

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

"You're so unphased" "I wish I didn't have stress like you" "How do you just drop things" "I want your care free a… https://t.co/lxfyOaFdEk
bella @voodoo_donut

"You're so unphased" "I wish I didn't have stress like you" "How do you just drop things" "I want your care free a… https://t.co/lxfyOaFdEk

Reply Retweet Favorite
8.

@ijustthinkitsfunny / Via instagram.com

9.

me when anyone slightly raises their voice at me
FREDDY @FreddyAmazin

me when anyone slightly raises their voice at me

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

@theryginger / Via instagram.com

11.

When you was already sad and you start playing sad songs to make yourself start crying #growingupsensitive
NÿNÿ Lõvvë @NyNyBabeee

When you was already sad and you start playing sad songs to make yourself start crying #growingupsensitive

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

[first time at the opera] Me: [crying] Oh wow it's just so powerful Date: Um..that's the theatre manager giving the safety speech
Jaz @jazmasta

[first time at the opera] Me: [crying] Oh wow it's just so powerful Date: Um..that's the theatre manager giving the safety speech

Reply Retweet Favorite
13.

when you show people a movie you love AND THEY DONT PAY ATTENTION or react to any of the important scenes
comic feels @comicsfeel

when you show people a movie you love AND THEY DONT PAY ATTENTION or react to any of the important scenes

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

*overanalyzes situation* *immediately overreacts* *everything turns out fine* me:
Bombshell Boyfriend @BombshellBf

*overanalyzes situation* *immediately overreacts* *everything turns out fine* me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

@dabmoms / Via instagram.com

16.

me: i love constructive criticism, i need to learn and grow person: well you could- me: [immediately crying]
Deirdre @figgled

me: i love constructive criticism, i need to learn and grow person: well you could- me: [immediately crying]

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

me yelling at someone vs when someone yells at me #growingupsensitive
Sensitive Thug @Meechdaughter

me yelling at someone vs when someone yells at me #growingupsensitive

Reply Retweet Favorite

