17 Jokes That'll Make Sensitive People Laugh Then Cry

1. Omari G. 🇻🇮 @yungmxjvre When the joke is highkey funny but lowkey hurt your feelings 😭 04:15 AM - 13 Feb 2018

2. @thedryginger / Via instagram.com

3. bubbles @bubblestbh me trying not to catch feelings 06:00 PM - 16 Feb 2018

4. chloe @chloeonvine When you're empty one minute, and get hit with 75 emotions the next 05:07 AM - 09 Mar 2017

5. @confessionsofablonde / Via instagram.com

6. Mary Charlene @IamEnidColeslaw one minute you're on top of the world, the next you're alone at Friday's, crying into your endless green bean fries 12:35 AM - 25 Sep 2015

7. bella @voodoo_donut "You're so unphased" "I wish I didn't have stress like you" "How do you just drop things" "I want your care free a… https://t.co/lxfyOaFdEk 06:51 PM - 12 Feb 2018

8. @ijustthinkitsfunny / Via instagram.com

9. FREDDY @FreddyAmazin me when anyone slightly raises their voice at me 07:26 PM - 02 Jul 2016

10. @theryginger / Via instagram.com

11. NÿNÿ Lõvvë @NyNyBabeee When you was already sad and you start playing sad songs to make yourself start crying #growingupsensitive 03:13 AM - 09 Feb 2018

12. Jaz @jazmasta [first time at the opera] Me: [crying] Oh wow it's just so powerful Date: Um..that's the theatre manager giving the safety speech 06:22 AM - 04 Oct 2016

13. comic feels @comicsfeel when you show people a movie you love AND THEY DONT PAY ATTENTION or react to any of the important scenes 02:25 AM - 17 Dec 2016

14. Bombshell Boyfriend @BombshellBf *overanalyzes situation* *immediately overreacts* *everything turns out fine* me: 03:53 AM - 09 Jun 2017

15. @dabmoms / Via instagram.com

16. Deirdre @figgled me: i love constructive criticism, i need to learn and grow person: well you could- me: [immediately crying] 01:39 AM - 23 Jun 2016

17. Sensitive Thug @Meechdaughter me yelling at someone vs when someone yells at me #growingupsensitive 03:28 AM - 08 Feb 2018