Here's How Weed Could Make Your Workout Better

"Blasphemy!" I hear you yelling. "Terrible idea," you say... Or, maybe your thoughts are more along the lines of, "Tell me more...🤔."

While going for a run after smoking weed — or lifting weights or really any exercise — might sound sketchy, there are plenty of folks who've already been there, done that. Just do a quick Google search (or check this out), and you'll find people talking about all kinds of ways in which toking up before a workout is helpful. But is it really true?

To figure it all out, we talked to marijuana experts Jim McAlpine, founder of the 420 Games and Power Plant Gym; Dr. Dustin Sulak, an osteopathic physician and founder of Healer; and integrative cannabis physician Dr. Junella Chin of MedLeafRx, which has three offices serving medical marijuana patients in New York.