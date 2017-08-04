We Need To Talk About This Sticker For Your Dick

First of all, the Jiftip definitely won't protect you from STIs.
And it probably won't protect you from pregnancy either, even if you pull out.
Ripping it off might also cause more problems than just a few shed tears.
Ultimately, Gittens says the whole point of using anything is to protect yourself against STIs and pregnancy, and despite the message Jiftip is trying to send, condoms are the most effective pregnancy and STI prevention method.
So there you have it, don't tape your dick up, y'all. Use a condom!
BuzzFeed Health has reached out to Jiftip for comment.