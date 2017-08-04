We Need To Talk About This Sticker For Your Dick

Jiftip

Jiftip is a polyurethane adhesive device (aka a sticker) that's meant to be placed on the tip of the penis to cover the urethra (aka the hole).

The Jiftip tries to split the difference between getting busy wearing a condom and doing it unwrapped.

Basically, you get to do it condom-free while the sticker (supposedly) prevents precum from exiting the urethra during sex for a little more insurance against getting pregnant — though you'll still have to pull out, the website says.