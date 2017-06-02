23 Ridiculous And Terrifying Health Questions People Have Actually Googled

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the most random and ridiculous health questions they've ever asked Dr. Google. Here are some of the best ones.
1. "Will I die from drinking hot sauce?"
2. "Why does my vagina smell like canned cat food?"
3. "If I sneeze with my eyes open, will they fall out?"
4. "Why do my boobs smell like cheese?"
5. "Hard lump in vagina, ingrown penis?"
6. "Can you blow out your brain through your nose?"
7. "Why did pregnancy make my boobs look like vampire titties?"
8. Can the brown parts on bananas give you cancer?"
9. "Can you catch a cold from talking to someone with a cold on the phone?"
10. "Can you die from not peeing for two days?"
11. "If I swallow my tongue ring, will it affect my baby?"
12. "Peeing poop out your butthole"
13. "Can a concussion cause period delays?"
14. "Can you get cancer from eating a tumor?"
15. "Can birth control make your butt hairy?"
16. "What percent of your sweat is pee?"
17. "Can you poop out your large intestine?"
18. "What happens if you get a booger in your eye?"
19. "Why do my burps taste like pickles when I didn't eat pickles?"
20. "Earliest signs of pregnancy"
21. "Why do my hands ache when I pee?"
22. "Chemical burn on my vag from Nair. Will it fall off?"
23. "What does arsenic poisoning feel like?"
