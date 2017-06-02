Sections

Health

23 Ridiculous And Terrifying Health Questions People Have Actually Googled

"If I sneeze with my eyes open, will they fall out?"

Posted on
Anthony Rivas
Anthony Rivas
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the most random and ridiculous health questions they've ever asked Dr. Google. Here are some of the best ones.

1. "Will I die from drinking hot sauce?"

—boombaby Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

boombaby

2. "Why does my vagina smell like canned cat food?"

—emilyf454f4af7a Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

emilyf454f4af7a

3. "If I sneeze with my eyes open, will they fall out?"

—mephistap Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

mephistap

4. "Why do my boobs smell like cheese?"

"I went to a Tennessee during the hottest part of the summer while seven months pregnant. This unfortunately coincided with my milk starting to come in and I got a rash on my boobs. The combination of sweat and milk production gave me a fungal infection."—maggiek Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via rebloggy.com

"I went to a Tennessee during the hottest part of the summer while seven months pregnant. This unfortunately coincided with my milk starting to come in and I got a rash on my boobs. The combination of sweat and milk production gave me a fungal infection."

maggiek

5. "Hard lump in vagina, ingrown penis?"

—rhyss134k Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via thedailytouch.com

rhyss134k

6. "Can you blow out your brain through your nose?"

"I blew out a weird pink chunk from my nose when I had a cold once. I know it's dumb now, but it was a really bad cold and I was delirious."—nicky9 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"I blew out a weird pink chunk from my nose when I had a cold once. I know it's dumb now, but it was a really bad cold and I was delirious."

nicky9

7. "Why did pregnancy make my boobs look like vampire titties?"

"i.e. all blue marbled and stony looking."—katherinealexandrat Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CHCH-TV / Via giphy.com

"i.e. all blue marbled and stony looking."

katherinealexandrat

8. Can the brown parts on bananas give you cancer?"

—kpork123
olga_sweet / Via gettyimages.com

kpork123

9. "Can you catch a cold from talking to someone with a cold on the phone?"

—franciew2 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via shared.com

franciew2

10. "Can you die from not peeing for two days?"

—honchatron9000 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
E! / Via gurl.com

honchatron9000

11. "If I swallow my tongue ring, will it affect my baby?"

—trishm43df4204d Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MTV / Via giphy.com

trishm43df4204d

12. "Peeing poop out your butthole"

"I had food poisoning for the first time in my life and had explosive diarrhea. I mean it was bad. I honestly thought i was dying."—betsym4adf6a917 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

"I had food poisoning for the first time in my life and had explosive diarrhea. I mean it was bad. I honestly thought i was dying."

betsym4adf6a917

13. "Can a concussion cause period delays?"

—katrinad45bda8d40 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1 / Via giphy.com

katrinad45bda8d40

14. "Can you get cancer from eating a tumor?"

—harah2 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / Via craveonline.com

harah2

15. "Can birth control make your butt hairy?"

—Fuzzbeed1 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fuse / Via gurl.com

Fuzzbeed1

16. "What percent of your sweat is pee?"

—bellatella Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central / Via giphy.com

bellatella

17. "Can you poop out your large intestine?"

—rachelk4b0a45da3 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema / Via millionpictures.co

rachelk4b0a45da3

18. "What happens if you get a booger in your eye?"

—ez123 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

ez123

19. "Why do my burps taste like pickles when I didn't eat pickles?"

—jenniec49d3c8350 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures / Via giphy.com

jenniec49d3c8350

20. "Earliest signs of pregnancy"

"Doesn't sound ridiculous until you factor in the fact that I wear an IUD and my boyfriend and I haven't had actual sex because he has penis problems."—deannah4d2cdb4a9 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via earlymama.com

"Doesn't sound ridiculous until you factor in the fact that I wear an IUD and my boyfriend and I haven't had actual sex because he has penis problems."

deannah4d2cdb4a9

21. "Why do my hands ache when I pee?"

—monster78 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com

monster78

22. "Chemical burn on my vag from Nair. Will it fall off?"

—Tanya Cecilia-aDeen, Facebook Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Bravo / Via yourtango.com

—Tanya Cecilia-aDeen, Facebook

23. "What does arsenic poisoning feel like?"

"I thought my brother tried to kill me. Turns out I had blood clots in my lung."—traycyen Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via popkey.co

"I thought my brother tried to kill me. Turns out I had blood clots in my lung."

traycyen

Want to be featured on BuzzFeed? Follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter.

Anthony Rivas is a senior health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Anthony Rivas at anthony.rivas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

