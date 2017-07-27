Sections

This Couple Had Their Puppy As The Ring Bearer At Their Wedding, And It's The Cutest Thing Ever

Ladies and gentlemen, this is absolutely the best addition to any wedding.

Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This is Sheree Atcheson and Sean McCrory, a UK-based couple, who recently tied the knot last month.

Sheree Atcheson

The day was magical, and full of joy for the entire family.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

And the most excited of their entire fam was their little fluffball, Alfie.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

The 7-year-old doggo gracefully accepted the role of ring bearer for the wedding.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

"Alfie is a huge part of our lives and there was never a decision made to have him as our ring bearer. He was the only choice. He's such a great part of our relationship and we wanted to have him involved in our family's big day," Atcheson told BuzzFeed.

Alfie spared no expense for this important duty, and got a custom suit made (in which he looked dapper as hell, btw).

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings
Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

He gave the bride some last minute advice.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

"Just don't pee anywhere, that happens sometimes when you get excited," Alfie probably said.

And when it came time to step up and perform the task, he sprung into action.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

And once his job was done, this was his face watching the happy union.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

Here's the happy family, posing in all their collective cute glory.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

You dun good, boy. You dun good.

Kat Mervyn Photography / Instagram: @katshootsweddings

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

