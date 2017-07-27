This Couple Had Their Puppy As The Ring Bearer At Their Wedding, And It's The Cutest Thing Ever

This is Sheree Atcheson and Sean McCrory, a UK-based couple, who recently tied the knot last month.
The day was magical, and full of joy for the entire family.
And the most excited of their entire fam was their little fluffball, Alfie.
The 7-year-old doggo gracefully accepted the role of ring bearer for the wedding.
Alfie spared no expense for this important duty, and got a custom suit made (in which he looked dapper as hell, btw).
He gave the bride some last minute advice.
And when it came time to step up and perform the task, he sprung into action.
And once his job was done, this was his face watching the happy union.
Here's the happy family, posing in all their collective cute glory.
You dun good, boy. You dun good.
