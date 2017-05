Nope, That Poster Is Fake, "Friends" Is NOT Releasing A New Season In 2018

• Firstly, the page is named David Schwimer and NOT David Schwimmer, which is actually how you spell his name.

• Secondly, the URL has Ross Gheler in it, which, again, is incorrect.

• Thirdly, the page only has one post ever. This poster.

• Lastly, it was posted very conveniently on the 10th anniversary of the airing of the last episode of Friends.