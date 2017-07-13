Sections

This Dude Has Been Crossing Continents To Visit Places That Shah Rukh Khan Has Shot At

He's even been to Lisbon where a scene from Jab Harry Met Sejal was shot.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This is Abhishek Shetty, a Dubai-based engineer and world traveller.

Abhishek Shetty

And let's just say he's a pretty big fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhishek Shetty

For a few years now, Shetty has been travelling all over India and the world, covering multiple countries including Iceland, England, Greece, the Czech Republic, Sri Lanka, Germany, Ukraine, France and Thailand.

Abhishek Shetty

And of late, there's been one thing he's been doing on all his sabbaticals from his regular life – visiting places Shah Rukh Khan has shot at.

Abhishek Shetty

And it's been pretty incredible.

Abhishek Shetty

The Chand Baori step well in Rajasthan shown in Paheli.

He's visited almost 30 shot locations including ones from Chennai Express, Ashoka, Don, Fan, Dilwale and many more SRK hits.

Twitter: @odshek
Twitter: @odshek

Marble rocks in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh from Asoka.

He's even travelled to locations outside of India, to bask in the glory of the star's iconic shoot locations.

Twitter: @odshek
Twitter: @odshek

Abandoned WWII plane in Iceland from Dilwale.

Twitter: @odshek
Twitter: @odshek

The Eilean Donan Castle in Scotland from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai .

Twitter: @odshek
Twitter: @odshek

"Ishq Shava" shooting spot in Leake street, London from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Even if he can't find the exact location in the place, he'll make sure to find the closest fit.

Twitter: @odshek
Twitter: @odshek

Random mustard field in North India, probably not the one from DDLJ.

He's even visited a location in Lisbon from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Khan's next venture which hasn't even released yet.

Twitter: @odshek
Twitter: @odshek

At a hotel location in Lisbon from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shetty told BuzzFeed that he's not a wealthy guy who can afford to go wherever he likes, he just uses whatever annual leave he gets to travel to these places. It's just something he has to do.

Abishek Shetty

"I was awestruck by him ever since I was a three or four years old, when I had first seen Baazigar. Since then I became a permanent loyal fan and have watched almost all his films. There is just this illogical connection with him that cannot be explained or understood," he added.

Abhishek Shetty

You can check out the entire thread of SRK locations Abhishek Shetty has visited here.

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

