People Are Sharing The Hard Times They Got Through Because Of Chester Bennington And Linkin Park

"Chester Bennington's voice was the only thing that got me through my worst times. It got me through from being a wrist slasher to a believer."

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

On Thursday, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead in Los Angeles after an apparent suicide.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The musician, age 41, was mourned for across the globe.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.
Mike Shinoda @mikeshinoda

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.

Reply Retweet Favorite
"I tried so hard And got so far But in the end It doesn't even matter I had to fall To lose it all But in the end.." #RIPChesterBennington
Ayushmann Khurrana @ayushmannk

"I tried so hard And got so far But in the end It doesn't even matter I had to fall To lose it all But in the end.." #RIPChesterBennington

Reply Retweet Favorite
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength &amp; light to his family, kids &amp; @linkinpark ohana.
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength &amp; light to his family, kids &amp; @linkinpark ohana.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a lot of people are sharing how important Chester and Linkin Park were to their childhood.

Grew up listening to #LinkinPark, and their honest lyrics. You did matter, to an entire generation.… https://t.co/HyfA7bvxER
Athiya Shetty @theathiyashetty

Grew up listening to #LinkinPark, and their honest lyrics. You did matter, to an entire generation.… https://t.co/HyfA7bvxER

Reply Retweet Favorite

They thinking about all the hardships the band got them through.

Songs like "Leave Out All the Rest" and "Shadow of the Day" got me through tough times. Rest in peace Chester, you'll be in heart forever.
Mayank @StraightAtHim

Songs like "Leave Out All the Rest" and "Shadow of the Day" got me through tough times. Rest in peace Chester, you'll be in heart forever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. #RIP_Chester_Bennington #linkinpark 😢
Amit roy @royamitroy031

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. #RIP_Chester_Bennington #linkinpark 😢

Reply Retweet Favorite

From educational pressures...

I don't really think they wrote Numb keeping Indian kids being forced to take JEE exams in mind but that sure as hell didn't stop it helping
Shibesh @lordoftheshibs

I don't really think they wrote Numb keeping Indian kids being forced to take JEE exams in mind but that sure as hell didn't stop it helping

Reply Retweet Favorite

To high school problems...

The song "Numb" got me through so much in high school. Thank you, Chester. Hope the stars welcome you home with so much love tonight.
Nikita Gill @nktgill

The song "Numb" got me through so much in high school. Thank you, Chester. Hope the stars welcome you home with so much love tonight.

Reply Retweet Favorite

To their own depression...

Chester Bennington's voice was the only thing that got me through my worst times. It got me through from being a wrist slasher to a believer
Rebellia @combatbooty

Chester Bennington's voice was the only thing that got me through my worst times. It got me through from being a wrist slasher to a believer

Reply Retweet Favorite
"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here
Joss Whedon @joss

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here

Reply Retweet Favorite

Across the globe, thousands of people are thanking Chester for being there for them in their times of need.

I'm broken up over Chester Bennington's death. Linkin Park got me through my 1st round of depression and I will be forever greatful for that
messchelle @mountaingirlunr

I'm broken up over Chester Bennington's death. Linkin Park got me through my 1st round of depression and I will be forever greatful for that

Reply Retweet Favorite
The man whose music got me, &amp; everyone else in my generation through the toughest times. Thank you for being there, Chester Bennington. #RIP
Shreyal @iamshreyal

The man whose music got me, &amp; everyone else in my generation through the toughest times. Thank you for being there, Chester Bennington. #RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite
My hands are shaking too much to thread this out. Chester Bennington. For you.
Peglet @PedestrianPoet

My hands are shaking too much to thread this out. Chester Bennington. For you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

