"La La Land" Choreography + A.R. Rahman Music = God Damn, Day Is Made

Probs would have won that Oscar if this actually happened.

Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. Ever wondered what it would be like if A.R. Rahman wrote a song for La La Land? Well, wonder no more. Facebook page Remix Mama has give us this masterpiece that swaps out “Lovely Night Dance” for Rahman’s Tamil classic “Vennilavae Vennilavae”. Enjoy:

Facebook: video.php

2. Wasn’t that beautiful? So in sync. The film would have probably won that Oscar if this was in it, right? Haha. No, I jest. ‘Twas a good film. See ya!

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
