FFS, People Are Shaming Irfan Pathan's Wife For Showing Her Arms In This Photo

HER ARMS.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Cricketer Irfan Pathan uploaded this photo of him and his wife model Safa Baig, doing normal adorable couple things, like sitting in a car and being adorable.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

Because it's a cute picture, Irfan even added this sweet caption.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

Now I'm going to show you the picture one more time because...

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

People are offended by Baig showing her arms in the picture. HER ARMS.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

It wasn't just a stray bunch of comments, there were hundreds of them lambasting Baig, calling her "unislamic". FOR SHOWING HER WRISTS.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

Oh, and then some people were mad that she wore nail polish too.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

Yes, this makes a woman blasphemous. Oh shudder the thought of a woman showing her bare naked arms, wrists, and a touch of lower elbow to the world.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

As the hate mounted, there were some people who did defend Khan's wife, and asked other commenters to mind their own beezwax.

Facebook: OfficialIrfanPathan

This isn't the first time a woman has been shamed for wearing absolutely normal clothes but still showing a little "too much skin". A couple of months ago, Priyanka Chopra was shamed for showing her legs while meeting PM Modi.

Priyanka Chopra Facebook

And Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was shamed for wearing a swimsuit during Ramzan.

instagram.com

So for everyone who feels the urge to tell a woman how to dress next time, please read this first.

And then don't.

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With India