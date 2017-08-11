Esha Gupta Had The Perfect Response To Men Who Slut-Shamed Her Photos; She Put Up More

Earlier this month, actress and model Esha Gupta uploaded a few photos, as most actress and models do.
Now seeing as how this country frowns at literally anything a woman does, the pictures of Gupta in her lingerie met with slut-shaming comments and trolling from – you guessed it – men.
The comments wouldn't let up with people attacking her character, and calling her "slut" and "pornstar".
And they just kept coming in, so Esha decided to respond to everything, without saying a word. She disabled all the comments, and uploaded a ton of similar pictures of her smiling...
Not giving one fuck...
And just enjoying life.
And the message was pretty clear.
Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.