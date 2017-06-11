Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

You'll Have To Speak Better English If You Want To Become An Australian Citizen

Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi.

Posted on
Alice Workman
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Anyone seeking to become an Australian citizen will have to pass an "Australian values test" and prove they can speak English, under new laws being introduced to Parliament this week.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Immigration minister Peter Dutton said the new citizenship legislation, first announced in April, will see permanent residents forced to wait at least four years (rather than one) before applying for citizenship.

There'll also be tougher English language requirements.

"We do expect people to have an English competency and we don't apologise for that," Dutton said on Sunday.

The government will also reportedly take into account a migrant's ability to work, dependency on welfare and the amount of tax they pay when considering their citizenship application.

There'll also be an Australian "values test".

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull sparked controversy two months ago when he was forced to defend the need for the test during a bizarre press conference.

#frontpages 🗞 @couriermail
john @John_Hanna

#frontpages 🗞 @couriermail

Reply Retweet Favorite

There are also proposals aimed at children and teenagers, including a new so-called "character test" for teens to see if they're involved with gangs.

The government will also propose refusing to allow perpetrators of domestic violence to become Australian citizens.

The Labor opposition hasn't given its position on the citizenship changes, calling for time to see the details of the legislation this week.

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.

Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews