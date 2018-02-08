Australian Politicians May Be Banned From Having Sex With Their Staff

Share On more Share On more

Independent MP Cathy McGowan says she’s planning to introduce a motion in the next month to ban politicians from engaging in sexual relationships with staff members.



In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, McGowan said it was time for Australia to have a conversation about personal relationships within the workplace.



"There is a belief the Parliament is behind community expectations and corporate practice," McGowan wrote.

"The Parliament is a place of work and good workplace practice includes clear expectations about behaviour."

McGowan suggested Australia could follow the lead set by the United States parliament, which this week passed bipartisan legislation that makes sexual relationships between lawmakers and their employees illegal.