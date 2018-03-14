Malcolm Turnbull Told Journalists To Ask Their Parents About Labor's New Tax Plan

Share On more Share On more

On Tuesday Labor announced that if elected it would scrap a John Howard-era policy that allows shareholders who don't pay tax to get cash refunds from the tax office.



The Hawke-Keating government introduced a system known as franking credits – or imputation credits – in 1987. When paying dividends to shareholders, companies provide these tax credits to individuals, who can use them to offset their income-tax liability and ensure they're not double-taxed.

In 2001, the conservative Howard government introduced a measure which allowed shareholders who don't pay tax to convert the credits into a cash refund from the tax office.

Labor leader Bill Shorten said the current system was "not sustainable" and "not fair" for all Australians.

Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen says Labor's policy is targeted at high income earners, and around a third of Australia's 600,000 self-managed superannuation funds would lose money.

Bowen said it would affect 200,000 part pensioners, and around 14,000 full pensioners, and save the budget $5 billion a year.

The prime minister rolled his eyes when asked about Labor's plan during a press conference at the Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane on Wednesday morning.