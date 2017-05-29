A Politician Is Being Trolled After Her Year-Old "Mansplaining" Video Was Posted By A Conservative Writer

Yiannopoulos' video, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times and shared more than 13,000 times, features a fiery debate from Australian parliament over a year ago, on February 11 2016.

The 2014 Macquarie Dictionary word of the year, "mansplaining" is an explanation given by a man to a woman in a way that is considered patronising because it assumes the woman is ignorant of the subject matter.

Gallagher used the term to describe the answers given by communications minister Mitch Fifield while discussing government spending on welfare, during a Senate estimates committee.

Fifield: Let me stop you so you don't waste your line of questioning.

Gallagher: I love the mansplaining. I'm enjoying it.

Senator Fifield: You are loving what?

Gallagher: The mansplaining that is going on.

Fifield: What do you mean?

Gallagher: By not answering the question. By repeating processes which are not related to the question that I have asked.

Fifield: What is 'mansplaining', Senator?

Gallagher: It is the slightly patronising and condescending way that you are responding to my questions.

Fifield: I would suggest, Senator, that if you are putting the word 'man' in front of some description of what I am doing, you are doing that which I am sure you are very much against—that is, making a sexist implication about how I am conducting my role as a man. Is that what you are saying, Senator?

Gallagher: What I am saying is that the way you have been responding to me has been patronising and condescending and I have responded to that. The easier way to deal with this—

Fifield: By saying I am mansplaining.

Gallagher: is not to have that way in responding to the questions I have asked.

Fifield: Imagine if I said you were 'womansplaining'. Imagine the reaction if I said you were 'womansplaining'. You are saying that I am mansplaining.

Gallagher: Well, it is a term that is used when— Senator Fifield: Is it? By whom? By rude senators.

Chair: Doesn't make it any less offensive.

Fifield: By senators who are seeking to make gender an issue.

Gallagher: I am not. I am just saying that your answers to me have been condescending and patronising and I have responded to that. The way not to have that is not to have that approach in the way you have answered your questions.

Fifield: I am not being patronising, Senator. I thought we were having a good hearted exchange until you said that I was 'mansplaining'. Do you want to reconsider what you said, Senator?

Gallagher: No, I don't.

Fifield: I just find it extraordinary, Senator, that you or any senator at this table would seek to invoke gender in impugning how a senator is responding.

Gallagher: I am surprised that you do not understand the term 'mansplaining'.

Fifield: Let the record show that Senator Gallagher thinks it is appropriate to refer to a senator as 'mansplaining'.

Gallagher: It is already there on the record. It is on the Hansard.

Fifield: I am quite frankly appalled.