The Turnbull Government’s Plan To Drug Test People On Welfare Was Rejected In Britain And Canada

Britain and Canada ditched plans to drug test people on welfare because the policy was found to be discriminatory and unfair.

However, in the Australian federal Budget this month the Coalition government revealed it would drug test 5,000 welfare recipients as part of a trial.

In 2001, the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario government backed away from a plan to cut off income support to recipients who tested positive to illicit drugs.



In 2009 the British government, led by Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, introduced a policy of mandatory drug tests for people receiving taxpayer funded welfare. Recipients who tested positive would have had their income removed and been placed into a drug rehabilitation program.



Test sites were proposed, however the controversial plan was never implemented by Brown's government. David Cameron's Conservative party came to power a year later and ditched the proposal after a parliamentary committee ruled the proposal was "a step too far".

"We do not believe that drugs tests should be used as a condition for receipt of benefit," the Social Security Advisory Committee report said. "There are already conditions that claimants need to meet in order to receive benefits.

"We believe that the introduction of drugs testing represents a step too far."

The report also found that coercing people into treatment for drug addiction had the potential to "make a bad situation worse".



On Thursday, the Australian government admitted it hadn't sought advice on whether its controversial plan to drug test Centrelink recipients was legal, or discriminatory, before announcing it in the Budget.