Journalist Claims Michael Keenan's Office Tipped Off Media About AFP Raids On AWU

Speaking to BuzzFeed News on the condition of anonymity, the journalist said their TV newsroom received a phone call from Keenan's office on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 October, 2017, an hour or so before the raids.

The caller identified themselves by name to the newsroom and specifically said they were phoning from Keenan's office to make sure there would be cameras outside the union offices.

"When he rang our newsroom he identified himself as [name redacted] from Michael Keenan's office," the journalist said.

Keenan's staff member passed on the location and time that the AFP search warrants were being conducted later that afternoon on the AWU's Sydney and Melbourne offices.

The staffer also pointed out that the union in question used to be run by Labor leader Bill Shorten.

The alleged tip-off is similar to calls made by the former senior media adviser of employment minister Michaelia Cash, who resigned after BuzzFeed News revealed he informed at least two media organisations of the raids.

A spokesperson for Keenan told BuzzFeed News: "Neither the minister or anyone in his office informed media outlets prior to the execution of search warrants".



Keenan confirmed last year that he was advised by the AFP prior to the search warrants being executed at the two union offices.

"The AFP advised my office of the intention to execute search warrants immediately prior to them being executed, as is usual practice," Keenan said.



As justice minister he was in charge of the AFP and under the AFP's national guidelines they are required to inform him when they're referred politically sensitive matters. The AWU raid was referred to the AFP by the Registered Organisations Committee (ROC).



"Again, in line with usual practice, my office briefed the prime minister's office as the search warrants were being executed," Keenan said.

The journalist speaking to BuzzFeed News claimed the information from Keenan's office was relayed to its other bureaus, who sent cameras and reporters directly to Sussex St in Sydney and the Spencer Street in Melbourne.

The journalist said they weren't sure if Keenan's office called other newsrooms and gave them the same tip.

Keenan is the member for Stirling in Perth. After the creation in December of the mega-department of Home Affairs headed up by Peter Dutton, Keenan was reshuffled out of justice into to the human services portfolio.