Here's 22 Of The Most Important Things You Need To Know About The 2017 Budget

1. The Budget deficit is $29.4 billion
2. A new $6 billion tax on banks
3. There are billions and billions of dollars for infrastructure
4. A rise in the Medicare levy to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme
5. The big solution to housing affordability
6. Tony Abbott's legacy has been scrapped
7. People on welfare will be drug tested, and if they test positive they’ll be cut off from cash payments
8. If you don't turn up to Centrelink meetings and job interviews your welfare will be cut for four weeks
9. $115 million for mental health
10. Cuts to foreign aid... going to fight terrorism
11. There's no mention of climate change in the Budget speech
12. But there $600,000 for the Bureau of Meteorology
13. A saving of $11 million for #AustralianValues
14. Cutting the tax on Bitcoin
15. Rollie cigarettes will be more expensive
16. Cosmetic testing on animals will be banned
17. $120 million for THE DISH (and other space programs)
18. The government reckons it will save $15 million by cutting welfare from anti-vaxxers
19. Australia Council funding restored
There's $90.2 million over five years to restore the full funding to the Australia Council.
20. There’s still $170 million hanging around for a same-sex marriage plebiscite
21. There's a new levy on avocados, bananas and tea tree oil
22. Savings of $2.6 million by scrapping politicians' Life Gold Passes
