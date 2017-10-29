13 Things Kevin Rudd Told Us About His New Book (That Definitely Isn’t About Revenge)

AAPIMAGE

"Malcolm Turnbull is being loose with the truth yet again.

"What Turnbull and Abbott did after they won the 2013 election, was that they turned [my government's] proposal on its head and rather than being fibre optic to the premises they turned it into fibre optic to the node. That is, this mystical point somewhere in the suburb. What does it mean in practice? That the poor punters in order to get decent bandwidth and decent [download] speed would then have to pay to link the cable from the node to their own house or simply be dependent on the remaining copper cable from that node to their own house, which slows down the entire network. No wonder, therefore, no-one is taking it up! Because they have changed the proposal 100%.

"The reason they have changed it 100% is because it suits the interests of News Limited."

News Limited, now known as News Corp Australia, is Rupert Murdoch's media company, and it owns newspapers, magazines, pay TV and other media outlets.

"News Limited did not want fibre optic cable to the home. Why? Because it would provide automatic competition for their Fox cable monopoly here in Australia by enabling companies like Netflix to go straight to the premises with their own movie products. This was pure, crass, commercial interest on behalf of News Limited.

"News Limited bagged the hell out of the Labor government's national broadband network for those reasons. And surprise of all surprise, the Turnbull-Abbott plan for NBN turned out to be identical with the News Limited plan. Go figure."