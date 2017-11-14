Former NSW Premier Kristina Keneally Is Running For Labor In The Bennelong By-Election

The first female premier of New South Wales and current Sky News host Kristina Keneally has been tapped to run as Labor's celebrity candidate for the Bennelong by-election.

Voters in Bennelong will head back to the polls for a by-election on December 16, after Liberal MP John Alexander resigned over concerns he may be a dual British citizen.

Alexander is now scrambling to renounce his dual citizenship so he is eligible to recontest the north-west Sydney seat, which he holds on a margin of nearly 10 per cent.

Keneally has described herself as the "underdog" in what she thinks will be a tough campaign.

"I have never thought that a run at federal parliament was the thing for me," Keneally said on Tuesday.

"But, my goodness, who could have imagined that this citizenship crisis would get so out of control from the government?

"I would have never imagined, to stand up, to represent an area that I live, where I work, that I love, that my family is here, to fight for the Labor Party's values of fairness and equality, of opportunity, to fight for families, to access better health care, to fight for hospitals to get more funding, to fight for penalty rates to not be slashed," she said.

"And particularly to stand up and say that Malcolm Turnbull's leadership and the Liberal Party's policies are not serving this community well, they're not serving Australia well."

American-born Keneally joked on Twitter that she renounced her US citizenship in 2002 and won't have any problems with Section 44 of the Constitution.