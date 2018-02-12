9 Pictures Of Barnaby Joyce Having An Absolutely Miserable Time In Parliament

This is Australia's deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals Barnaby Joyce.
Things have been pretty rough for Barnaby since it was revealed publicly last week that he was expecting a baby with a former staffer, who just happens to be 17 years his junior, putting an end to his 24-year marriage, from which he already has four daughters.
So, understandably, Joyce was not having the best time in parliament on Monday when Labor started asking if Joyce broke the ministerial code of conduct by moving the staffer into two new, unadvertised jobs in his mates' offices after the affair had begun.
And he started sweating when questions were asked if he broke any rules around taxpayer funded travel allowance and entitlements.
He didn't look happy when someone brought up that he and the mother of his fifth child were living rent-free in an Armidale house owned by a local businessman (worth about $14,000 over six months).
Labor asked three times about the staffing situation in Question Time on Monday, and three times the government refused to provide much clarity on what exactly went down last year.
Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull looked less than overjoyed as he insisted the specially created jobs didn't breach any rules because the staffer was not considered Joyce's "partner" at the time.
Turnbull said this is an issue for the Nationals and Joyce, not the PM's office, thank you very much.
Now the deputy prime minister's colleagues are wondering out loud if he can keep his job or whether it has become "untenable". I wonder what he's thinking about here?
Now dubbed a political crisis, it's unlikely things are going to ease up for the deputy prime minister any time soon.
Oh, and next week when Turnbull is in the US, Joyce will be acting prime minister. Yup.
Here's the deputy PM in happier times.
