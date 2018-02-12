 back to top
9 Pictures Of Barnaby Joyce Having An Absolutely Miserable Time In Parliament

FYI he's going to be running the country next week.

Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is Australia's deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals Barnaby Joyce.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Things have been pretty rough for Barnaby since it was revealed publicly last week that he was expecting a baby with a former staffer, who just happens to be 17 years his junior, putting an end to his 24-year marriage, from which he already has four daughters.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE
So, understandably, Joyce was not having the best time in parliament on Monday when Labor started asking if Joyce broke the ministerial code of conduct by moving the staffer into two new, unadvertised jobs in his mates' offices after the affair had begun.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

And he started sweating when questions were asked if he broke any rules around taxpayer funded travel allowance and entitlements.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

He didn't look happy when someone brought up that he and the mother of his fifth child were living rent-free in an Armidale house owned by a local businessman (worth about $14,000 over six months).

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Labor asked three times about the staffing situation in Question Time on Monday, and three times the government refused to provide much clarity on what exactly went down last year.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull looked less than overjoyed as he insisted the specially created jobs didn't breach any rules because the staffer was not considered Joyce's "partner" at the time.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Turnbull said this is an issue for the Nationals and Joyce, not the PM's office, thank you very much.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Now the deputy prime minister's colleagues are wondering out loud if he can keep his job or whether it has become "untenable". I wonder what he's thinking about here?

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Now dubbed a political crisis, it's unlikely things are going to ease up for the deputy prime minister any time soon.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Oh, and next week when Turnbull is in the US, Joyce will be acting prime minister. Yup.

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE
With Nationals questioning Barnaby Joyce's future as deputy prime minister, we are now firmly in EMBATTLED.
Here's the deputy PM in happier times.

Tracey Nearmy / AAPImage


Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.

Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

