Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

84% Of Australians Want Politicians To Take A Drug Test And Have Their Pay Cut If They Test Positive

Malcolm, can you please pee in this cup?

Posted on
Alice Workman
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

84% of Australians believe politicians should be drug tested and have their pay docked if they test positive, a new survey has found.

A majority of Australians believe politicians should be forced to undergo the same drug tests the government is proposing for Centrelink recipients, according to an online survey by YouGov and Fifty Acres taken in the last week.

The survey also found:

- 86% think MPs and Senators should have their pay reduced if they fail to turn up to Parliament.

- Older Aussies want more out of their elected representatives, with 95% of over 55s in favour of punishing pollies for not going to work.

A series of politicians - including prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, treasurer Scott Morrison, finance minister Mathias Cormann and social services minister Christian Porter - have said they'd happily take a drug test.

@GetUp Happy to deliver it to you.
George Christensen @GChristensenMP

@GetUp Happy to deliver it to you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In last week's Budget the government announced its controversial plan to drug test 5,000 people on Newstart and Youth Allowance for ecstasy, marijuana and methamphetamine, including ice, from January next year.

Welfare recipients who test positive will be moved onto a cashless debit card – similar to the cashless “Healthy Welfare” card – for up to two years, and will have to complete further drug tests.

After a second positive test, they will be referred to a medical professional and assessed as to whether they require treatment as part of their job plan.

“If you think it’s drug free up here you’re kidding yourselves” - @JacquiLambie wants politicians DRUG TESTED. Thou… https://t.co/nIE1uNwXEM
Sunrise @sunriseon7

“If you think it’s drug free up here you’re kidding yourselves” - @JacquiLambie wants politicians DRUG TESTED. Thou… https://t.co/nIE1uNwXEM

Reply Retweet Favorite

The policy, which Turnbull described as being "based on love", has been criticised by drug and alcohol experts, academics, welfare groups and called "misguided" by the prime minister's favourite charity.

But it appears to be a winner with a majority of voters.

65% of Australians agree with the two-year drug testing trial and 71% agree with the government's demerit point plan to reduce or cancel payments for welfare recipients who fail to turn up to appointments or job interviews.

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.

Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews