The "Gonski 2.0" School Funding Package Has Passed Parliament

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

The Turnbull government's $23.5 billion school funding package – nicknamed Gonski 2.0 – has passed parliament, after a last minute deal to give an extra $5 billion to schools.

The marathon debate on the school funding bill drew to an end in the early hours of Friday morning, when the legislation passed the Senate. The bill then returned to the lower house, where it passed into law at around 2am.



Despite frantic negotiations with the Greens, it was the Nick Xenophon Team (NXT) who gave the government the votes it needed to pass the Gonski reforms in exchange for a fast-tracked spending plan for schools.



In exchange for cross bencher support, the government has agreed to provide an extra $4.9 billion for schools, on top of the $18.6 billion promised in the May budget, and will roll out payments over six years rather than 10.

The government will also give Catholic and independent school systems $50 million, introduce new rules forcing states to increase spending on public schools and will create an independent body to oversee funding arrangements.

South Australian senator Nick Xenophon described the deal as a "huge breakthrough" for schools that finally delivers the "real Gonski".

"This is the real Gonski because we have David Gonski, we have his panel members, saying unambiguously it would be a disaster for Australian education if this package wasn't passed," Xenophon told a press conference on Wednesday.

Crossbench senators from the One Nation party, along with independents Derryn Hinch, Lucy Gichuhi and Jacqui Lambie voted with NXT and the government to pass the education reforms 34-31.



Labor, the Greens, Cory Bernardi and David Leyonhjelm voted against the bill.



Labor leader Bill Shorten said on Tuesday his party could not "in good conscience support a $22 billion cut to school funding".



"The prime minister's schools policy is marked by division, chaos, confusion, public schools hate it, Catholic schools hate it, government's own members hate it," Shorten told Question Time.

Internal division within the Greens prevented the party from reaching an agreement with the government, despite entering into negotiations.