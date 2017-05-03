Malcolm Turnbull Admits He Went To University For Free

Share On more Share On more

The prime minister completed a free Arts-Law degree at Sydney University during the 1970s, after university fees were abolished by the Whitlam government.

Malcolm Turnbull 's past is laid bare in a new unauthorised biography. https://t.co/lMyxNtb6eJ

University was free from 1974 until the introduction of the Higher Education Contribution Scheme (HECS) in 1989.

After completing a free degree in Australian, Turnbull won a Rhodes Scholarship and completed a second law degree at Oxford.

After careers in law, journalism, business and politics, the prime minister is now estimated to be worth around $200 million.

The government confirmed on Monday that from 2018 university fees will increase by 7.5% over the next four years for current and future students, and graduates will be forced to pay back their student loans sooner.

