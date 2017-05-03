Malcolm Turnbull Admits He Went To University For Free

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has admitted he didn't pay a cent to go to university, after announcing his government's controversial decision to make students pay thousands more for their degrees.
"I am probably a bit older than you, a lot older than you I expect, and I went to university before HECS, " the 62-year-old told ABC Radio Perth on Tuesday.
"So I did not pay fees to go to university."
The prime minister completed a free Arts-Law degree at Sydney University during the 1970s, after university fees were abolished by the Whitlam government.
University was free from 1974 until the introduction of the Higher Education Contribution Scheme (HECS) in 1989.
After completing a free degree in Australian, Turnbull won a Rhodes Scholarship and completed a second law degree at Oxford.
After careers in law, journalism, business and politics, the prime minister is now estimated to be worth around $200 million.
The government confirmed on Monday that from 2018 university fees will increase by 7.5% over the next four years for current and future students, and graduates will be forced to pay back their student loans sooner.
Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.
