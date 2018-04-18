Young People Should Boycott "Unsafe" Work For The Dole Program, Union Says

The Australian Unemployed Workers' Union (AUWU), which represents 12,000 members, has launched a "Boycott Work for the Dole" campaign to educate unemployed people on their rights, including the option to avoid participating in what it says is an "unsafe" program.



"Many employment service providers tell job seekers that Work for the Dole is their only option in meeting their mutual obligation requirements; however, this simply isn't true," Jeremy Poxon from the AUWU told BuzzFeed News.

Unemployed people are told by Centrelink they must participate in Work for the Dole programs for six months each year to keep receiving income support.

Work in the $648 million program normally consists of menial tasks such as cleaning or labouring and only increases participants' chances of securing paid work by 2%. Participants are paid at a rate that works out to be half the minimum wage, and are threatened with losing their benefits if they don't perform the activities assigned to them.

But according to Centrelink's Mutual Obligation Requirement Guide, unemployed workers can circumvent the Work for the Dole program if they complete voluntary work, study or accredited training programs.



"We want to make sure that unemployed workers know that when they do sit down with their job agency they have a choice not to work at these sites that we know are incredibly unregulated," Poxon said. "We're still getting calls about people worrying about the safety conditions, worried that they could get injured at any time."

The AUWU says Work for the Dole injuries have increased fivefold under the Coalition’s “jobactive” system that makes Work for the Dole notionally compulsory. In 2015-16 there were 500 injuries sustained, out of 106,000 participants in the Work for the Dole program, including one death.



BuzzFeed News asked the Department of Jobs and Innovation for updated figures on Work for the Dole injuries in the past two years, but it refused to provide them.

The union says of all complaints made it its national safety hotline, 30% were to report safety issues on Work for the Dole sites, and a government-commissioned report by Ernst & Young found 64% of Work for the Dole risk assessments in 2016 failed to fully comply with standard workplace health and safety procedures.

"Unemployed workers want this punitive, pointless and dangerous program shut down once and for all," Poxon said. "Job seekers should not be forced into a scheme that is both dangerous and ineffectual."

The union's Boycott Work for the Dole' campaign is being launched on the two-year anniversary of the death of 18-year-old Joshua Park-Fing, who died from head injuries sustained when he fell from a flatbed trailer being towed by a tractor in April 2016. It's suspected the tractor slipped a gear and jolted, causing the teen to fall.