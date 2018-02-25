Australia, Meet Your New Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack

Share On more Share On more

Australia, meet your new deputy prime minister and Nationals leader: Michael McCormack.

"There's a new era now, Michael McCormack is our new leader," chief Nationals whip Michelle Landry announced just before 8:30am on Monday morning.

The New South Wales MP for the Riverina was elected by the 21-strong Nationals party room meeting with a clear majority, after former deputy Barnaby Joyce announced he was standing down on Friday and forced a leadership spill.

"It was a fair dinkum vote," Landry said.



Outspoken National MP for Dawson George Christensen was a last minute surprise candidate, with other contenders withdrawing before the vote. Bridget McKenzie will remain as deputy.

The exact result of the vote is unknown and was not made public to the room after the ballots were counted.

"I want to place on record an acknowledgement for Barnaby Joyce. He has been an outstanding leader," McCormack said on Monday. "His service to our party and to our nation will never be diminished.

"His legacy will endure. And his continued work for and behalf of our nation, for and behalf our party and for and an behalf of regional Australia will also continue.

"I wish him well into the future and I look forward to him being part of our strong National Party going forward."

A question about whether McCormack was a "seat warmer" for Joyce until he can mount a comeback was met with an awkward silence.