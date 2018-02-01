Another Politician Is Expected To Quit Federal Politics Over Dual Citizenship

Labor MP David Feeney is expected to resign from federal parliament today after failing to produce paperwork to prove he was not a British citizen at the time of his election.

Feeney was referred to the High Court by his own party in December, after being unable to produce documents proving he had renounced his dual British citizenship when he entered parliament 10 years ago.



Feeney's father was born in Northern Ireland, making him eligible for British citizenship. He claims he renounced his dual citizenship in 2007 but has been unable to produce paperwork to prove this.



The High Court gave Feeney until February 1 to produce the documents but he has reportedly been unable to do so. His resignation would spark a by-election in his Victorian seat of Batman.

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek refused to answer questions about Feeney on Thursday. "I'll let David speak for himself," she said. "I am sure he'll make comment when he's ready."

Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen also wouldn't weigh in, but noted Feeney was his "good friend" and has been "a very good MP". "It's not my place to make any announcements on his behalf," Bowen said.