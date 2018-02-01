Another Politician Is Expected To Quit Federal Politics Over Dual Citizenship

Labor MP David Feeney is expected to resign from federal parliament today after failing to produce paperwork to prove he was not a British citizen at the time of his election.
Feeney was referred to the High Court by his own party in December, after being unable to produce documents proving he had renounced his dual British citizenship when he entered parliament 10 years ago.
Feeney's father was born in Northern Ireland, making him eligible for British citizenship. He claims he renounced his dual citizenship in 2007 but has been unable to produce paperwork to prove this.
The High Court gave Feeney until February 1 to produce the documents but he has reportedly been unable to do so. His resignation would spark a by-election in his Victorian seat of Batman.
Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek refused to answer questions about Feeney on Thursday. "I'll let David speak for himself," she said. "I am sure he'll make comment when he's ready."
Shadow treasurer Chris Bowen also wouldn't weigh in, but noted Feeney was his "good friend" and has been "a very good MP". "It's not my place to make any announcements on his behalf," Bowen said.
Feeney is the latest in a long line of federal politicians to come unstuck by dual citizenship.
Section 44 of the Australian Constitution states that a person who "is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power" is ineligible to sit in, or be elected to, parliament.
Senators Scott Ludlam, Larissa Waters, Fiona Nash, Malcolm Roberts, Jacqui Lambie, Stephen Parry and Skye Kakoschke-Moore were all forced to resign from the Senate after they were found to be ineligible over their dual citizenship.
When Liberal MP John Alexander was faced with similar circumstances to Feeney, he quit parliament and subsequently won a by-election in the Sydney seat of Bennelong in December.
Senior Labor sources told BuzzFeed News that Feeney wants out of federal politics and has refused to run in a Batman by-election. After a series of high profile blunders, Feeney is keen to leave politics behind him.
During the 2016 election it was revealed that Feeney failed to declare a $2.31 million negatively geared property. He also accidentally leaked confidential opposition policy briefing notes after he left them behind in a TV studio.
Australian Council of Trade Unions president Ged Kearney has been named by Labor sources as a possible replacement candidate. Kearney has already been preselected to run in the state seat of Brunswick at the Victorian state election in November.
But there are great fears within Labor that it could lose the lower house seat, which it holds on a margin of 1% after its decisive loss in a Victorian state by-election last year.
The Greens unseated Labor in Northcote in November, a seat the ALP has held for almost a century. Lidia Thorpe became the first Aboriginal woman in Victoria's parliament, and the third lower house Green.
Batman in Melbourne's north takes in Northcote, Coburg North, Reservoir, Preston, Thornbury and Clifton Hill.
The Greens party plans to run third-time candidate, social worker Alex Bhathal. A win would give the party two federal lower house seats and increase its power on the crossbench.
