World Leaders Pay Tribute To "Proud Son Of Africa" Kofi Annan

Following the news of the death of Kofi Annan, leaders and activists from around the world have paid tribute to the life and legacy of the former Secretary General of the UN.
Leading the tributes was António Guterres, the incumbent secretary general of the organisation Annan was largely credited with revitalising.
Guterres praised his friend and mentor, describing Annan as "a proud son of Africa".
Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed paid tribute to Annan describing him as her "inspiration."
Advertisement
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo paid tribute to Annan on behalf of the west African country.
He wrote: "Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position.
"He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena. He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity.
"Undoubtedly, he excelled in the various undertakings of his life, leaving in his trail most pleasant memories. His was a life well-lived."
Akufo-Addo announced that Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all of Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, August 20, for one week.
Advertisement
Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama also paid tribute.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences, calling Annan "a great leader and diplomat extraordinaire” who had advanced the African agenda within the United Nations and had “flown the flag for peace” around the world.
Advertisement
Togo President Faure E Gnassingbe.
He wrote: "The death of the former secretary general of the UN Kofi Annan plunges us all into sadness.
This worthy son of Africa was a valiant representative of our continent."
Other leaders have also taken to social media to send their condolences, including UK prime minister Theresa May.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Advertisement
Former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Gordon Brown and Sarah Brown.
Advertisement
Hackney MP Diane Abbott.
Tottenham MP David Lammy.
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.
Nigeria's first woman finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former managing director of the World Bank.
English business magnate and philanthropist Richard Branson has released a statement in which he highlights Annan's work as an "Elder."
He wrote: "I always felt deeply humbled in his company. There are not many giants left in this world that the world can look up – Kofi was one of them. He was a champion of humanity and a peacemaker, who really did care for everybody. He fought for the rights of the individual, whatever situation they found themselves in."
Malaysia's deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Ismail.
French President Emmanuel Macron.
He said: "Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize, left this world overnight. France pays homage to him. We will never forget his calm and resolved gaze, nor the strength of his fights."
Well-known figures including the actor and activist George Takei also expressed their condolences.
Award-winning British-Ghanaian screenwriter and director Amma Asante.
Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.