 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

World Leaders Pay Tribute To "Proud Son Of Africa" Kofi Annan

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations"

Originally posted on
Updated on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff

Following the news of the death of Kofi Annan, leaders and activists from around the world have paid tribute to the life and legacy of the former Secretary General of the UN.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images

Leading the tributes was António Guterres, the incumbent secretary general of the organisation Annan was largely credited with revitalising.

"Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations." @antonioguterres on passing of former SG @KofiAnnan @UN Full statement here https://t.co/TS3GNnXzvM
UN Spokesperson @UN_Spokesperson

"Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations." @antonioguterres on passing of former SG @KofiAnnan @UN Full statement here https://t.co/TS3GNnXzvM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Guterres praised his friend and mentor, describing Annan as "a proud son of Africa".

He wrote: &quot;Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination. &quot;Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor. I was deeply honoured by his trust in selecting me to serve as UN High Commissioner for Refugees under his leadership. He remained someone I could always turn to for counsel and wisdom — and I know I was not alone. He provided people everywhere with a space for dialogue, a place for problem-solving and a path to a better world. In these turbulent and trying times, he never stopped working to give life to the values of the United Nations Charter. His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all of us. &quot;My heartfelt condolences to Nane Annan, their beloved family, and all who mourn the loss of this proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity.&quot;
UN

He wrote: "Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.

"Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor. I was deeply honoured by his trust in selecting me to serve as UN High Commissioner for Refugees under his leadership. He remained someone I could always turn to for counsel and wisdom — and I know I was not alone. He provided people everywhere with a space for dialogue, a place for problem-solving and a path to a better world. In these turbulent and trying times, he never stopped working to give life to the values of the United Nations Charter. His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all of us.

"My heartfelt condolences to Nane Annan, their beloved family, and all who mourn the loss of this proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity."

Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed paid tribute to Annan describing him as her "inspiration."

.@KofiAnnan, our #African and global icon who lived a life deeply committed to serving humanity. He did it with dignity and gave hope to the voiceless. My Friend, My Hero, My Inspiration. #RIPKofiAnnan https://t.co/i7aqSiuYvG
Amina J Mohammed @AminaJMohammed

.@KofiAnnan, our #African and global icon who lived a life deeply committed to serving humanity. He did it with dignity and gave hope to the voiceless. My Friend, My Hero, My Inspiration. #RIPKofiAnnan https://t.co/i7aqSiuYvG

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement


Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo paid tribute to Annan on behalf of the west African country.

The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr. Kofi Annan. 1/7
Nana Akufo-Addo @NAkufoAddo

The Government and people of Ghana, First Lady Rebecca and I are deeply saddened by the news of the death, in Berne, Switzerland, of one of our greatest compatriots, Mr. Kofi Annan. 1/7

Reply Retweet Favorite

He wrote: "Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position.

"He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena. He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity.

"Undoubtedly, he excelled in the various undertakings of his life, leaving in his trail most pleasant memories. His was a life well-lived."

Akufo-Addo announced that Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all of Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, August 20, for one week.

Joel Saget / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement


Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama also paid tribute.

He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times. A proud son of Ghana and Africa. RIP Kofi Annan. https://t.co/xevF6TZdOu
John Dramani Mahama @JDMahama

He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times. A proud son of Ghana and Africa. RIP Kofi Annan. https://t.co/xevF6TZdOu

Reply Retweet Favorite

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences, calling Annan "a great leader and diplomat extraordinaire” who had advanced the African agenda within the United Nations and had “flown the flag for peace” around the world.

A diplomat extraordinaire, we will Mr @KofiAnnan for his commitment, his leadership and his tireless efforts to advance the African agenda. Our thoughts are with his wife, Nane, his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
President Cyril Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa

A diplomat extraordinaire, we will Mr @KofiAnnan for his commitment, his leadership and his tireless efforts to advance the African agenda. Our thoughts are with his wife, Nane, his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Togo President Faure E Gnassingbe.

Le décès de l'ancien Secrétaire Général des @UN M. @KofiAnnan nous plonge tous dans la tristesse. Ce digne fils d'Afrique fut un vaillant représentant de notre continent. FEG
Faure E. Gnassingbe @FEGnassingbe

Le décès de l'ancien Secrétaire Général des @UN M. @KofiAnnan nous plonge tous dans la tristesse. Ce digne fils d'Afrique fut un vaillant représentant de notre continent. FEG

Reply Retweet Favorite

He wrote: "The death of the former secretary general of the UN Kofi Annan plunges us all into sadness.

This worthy son of Africa was a valiant representative of our continent."

Other leaders have also taken to social media to send their condolences, including UK prime minister Theresa May.

"Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family." - PM @Theresa_May
UK Prime Minister @10DowningStreet

"Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family." - PM @Theresa_May

Reply Retweet Favorite

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Kofi Annan dedicated his life to building a more just and peaceful world. His efforts in support of conflict resolution and human rights will be remembered. He looked for a peaceful path when others looked for war. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
Jeremy Corbyn @jeremycorbyn

Kofi Annan dedicated his life to building a more just and peaceful world. His efforts in support of conflict resolution and human rights will be remembered. He looked for a peaceful path when others looked for war. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement


Former British prime minister Tony Blair.

TB: I’m shocked and distressed to hear the news about Kofi. He was a good friend whom I saw only weeks ago. Kofi Annan was a great diplomat, a true statesman and a wonderful colleague who was widely respected and will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy to Nane and his family
Tony Blair Institute @InstituteGC

TB: I’m shocked and distressed to hear the news about Kofi. He was a good friend whom I saw only weeks ago. Kofi Annan was a great diplomat, a true statesman and a wonderful colleague who was widely respected and will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy to Nane and his family

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gordon Brown and Sarah Brown.

A leader of leaders, a titan amongst world statesman, a wonderful humanitarian and the most compassionate and caring of individuals. Kofi Annan will be sorely missed.
Gordon &amp; Sarah Brown @OfficeGSBrown

A leader of leaders, a titan amongst world statesman, a wonderful humanitarian and the most compassionate and caring of individuals. Kofi Annan will be sorely missed.

Reply Retweet Favorite


Advertisement

Hackney MP Diane Abbott.

So sad to hear about the passing of Kofi Annan earlier today. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. A truly global statesman and advocate for peace. He will be missed
Diane Abbott @HackneyAbbott

So sad to hear about the passing of Kofi Annan earlier today. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. A truly global statesman and advocate for peace. He will be missed

Reply Retweet Favorite


Tottenham MP David Lammy.

Kofi Annan was not just a great breaker of glass ceilings, he was a leader and a visionary, who worked to foster international cooperation and a more united world. https://t.co/1MNSPhWuuR
David Lammy @DavidLammy

Kofi Annan was not just a great breaker of glass ceilings, he was a leader and a visionary, who worked to foster international cooperation and a more united world. https://t.co/1MNSPhWuuR

Reply Retweet Favorite

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Saddened to hear that Kofi Annan has passed away. His warmth should never be mistaken for weakness. Annan showed that one can be a great humanitarian and a strong leader at the same time. The UN and the world have lost one of their giants.
Jens Stoltenberg @jensstoltenberg

Saddened to hear that Kofi Annan has passed away. His warmth should never be mistaken for weakness. Annan showed that one can be a great humanitarian and a strong leader at the same time. The UN and the world have lost one of their giants.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Nigeria's first woman finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former managing director of the World Bank.

A shock and a great loss! Kofi Annan Africa’s foremost son and international diplomat, our tall Iroko tree has died. His many contributions to Humanitarian, Development and Governance issues will not be forgotten.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala @NOIweala

A shock and a great loss! Kofi Annan Africa’s foremost son and international diplomat, our tall Iroko tree has died. His many contributions to Humanitarian, Development and Governance issues will not be forgotten.

Reply Retweet Favorite

English business magnate and philanthropist Richard Branson has released a statement in which he highlights Annan's work as an "Elder."

The world will be a poorer place without Kofi Annan. It’s up to all of us to step up and carry on his work championing humanity https://t.co/hUoQEaHPNG @theelders https://t.co/f2o6D6JldB
Richard Branson @richardbranson

The world will be a poorer place without Kofi Annan. It’s up to all of us to step up and carry on his work championing humanity https://t.co/hUoQEaHPNG @theelders https://t.co/f2o6D6JldB

Reply Retweet Favorite

He wrote: "I always felt deeply humbled in his company. There are not many giants left in this world that the world can look up – Kofi was one of them. He was a champion of humanity and a peacemaker, who really did care for everybody. He fought for the rights of the individual, whatever situation they found themselves in."

Malaysia's deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Ismail.

It is with great sadness that I heard the news of Kofi Annan's passing. His legacy as an icon of peace and his work towards making this world a better place for all of us will forever be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Dr Wan Azizah Ismail @drwanazizah

It is with great sadness that I heard the news of Kofi Annan's passing. His legacy as an icon of peace and his work towards making this world a better place for all of us will forever be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kofi Annan, ancien secrétaire général de l’ONU et prix Nobel de la Paix, a quitté ce monde pendant la nuit. La France lui rend hommage. Nous n’oublierons jamais son regard calme et résolu, ni la force de ses combats.
Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

Kofi Annan, ancien secrétaire général de l’ONU et prix Nobel de la Paix, a quitté ce monde pendant la nuit. La France lui rend hommage. Nous n’oublierons jamais son regard calme et résolu, ni la force de ses combats.

Reply Retweet Favorite

He said: "Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize, left this world overnight. France pays homage to him. We will never forget his calm and resolved gaze, nor the strength of his fights."

Well-known figures including the actor and activist George Takei also expressed their condolences.

Former U.N. Secretary and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan has passed at age 80. The world needs visionaries of peace more than ever, and his life is an example of the possible. Thank you for your service to us all, sir. Rest now, in peace.
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

Former U.N. Secretary and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan has passed at age 80. The world needs visionaries of peace more than ever, and his life is an example of the possible. Thank you for your service to us all, sir. Rest now, in peace.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Award-winning British-Ghanaian screenwriter and director Amma Asante.

Please say it isn’t so. Kofi Annan has passed away. May he rest in perfect peace 😢😢😢🙏🏾💛 #KofiAnnan #OurPride
Amma Asante @AmmaAsante

Please say it isn’t so. Kofi Annan has passed away. May he rest in perfect peace 😢😢😢🙏🏾💛 #KofiAnnan #OurPride

Reply Retweet Favorite


Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan Has Died Aged 80

buzzfeed.com




Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App