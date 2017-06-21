The "To The Bone" Trailer Has Started A Complicated Discussion About Eating Disorders

In December 2016, Collins told People she thinks To the Bone "has the potential to make a difference and promote open conversation about a topic so often considered too taboo to discuss."

A month later, she told Vanity Fair that signing on for the project did make her pause for a moment out of fear of relapsing, but she ultimately decided she could do the part justice with the help of Noxon, who's known for her work in television (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Unreal). "It’s a conversation that you need to help start among young people—males and females—because it is becoming more and more prevalent for both now," Collins told the magazine.

