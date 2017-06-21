Sections

TVAndMovies

The "To The Bone" Trailer Has Started A Complicated Discussion About Eating Disorders

The movie, which debuts on Netflix next month, stars Lily Collins as a 20-year-old woman battling with anorexia.

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for To the Bone, a comedy-drama whose main character, Ellen (Lily Collins), is struggling with anorexia.

In addition to Collins, the film boasts Keanu Reeves as Dr. William Beckham, Ellen's doctor; Carrie Preston as Susan, Ellen's stepmother; and Lilly Taylor as Judy, Ellen's mother.

The trailer for To the Bone, which will launch on Netflix on July 14, has started a conversation online about how mental health and eating disorders are portrayed in mainstream media.

Netflix / Via youtube.com

Support and opposition toward the trailer were relatively even. While some people thought it was "great"...

To the bone is great, I mean there is an
ma(zo)ya 18 🏳️‍🌈 @khalhennig

To the bone is great, I mean there is an "happy ending" in a movie about anorexia, and I feel it's very important BC THERE IS A WAY THROUGH

Others felt "it is not helpful."

Netflix's 'to the bone' is just a massive trigger to anyone with mental health problems or any form of eating disorder, it is not helpful
morgan @mxrganmc

Netflix's 'to the bone' is just a massive trigger to anyone with mental health problems or any form of eating disorder, it is not helpful

Some Twitter users said the film could be "triggering" for "impressionable" audiences...

Seriously fuck Netflix for making To the Bone. Even the trailer is triggering. What do you think it'll do to its impressionable viewers?
starving @SkinnyRoyalty

Seriously fuck Netflix for making To the Bone. Even the trailer is triggering. What do you think it'll do to its impressionable viewers?

Calling it "a prime example of companies exploiting severe mental health illnesses..."

Netflix's To The Bone is a prime example of companies exploiting severe mental illnesses, using the same old white manic pixie trope.
Jemimah Eden Vaughan @jemimahvaughan

Netflix's To The Bone is a prime example of companies exploiting severe mental illnesses, using the same old white manic pixie trope.

And an example of the "romanticisation of eating disorders."

It's another romanticisation of eating disorders that'll act as pro-ana porn and spur on people with existing eating disorders.
Jemimah Eden Vaughan @jemimahvaughan

It's another romanticisation of eating disorders that'll act as pro-ana porn and spur on people with existing eating disorders.

There were concerns about how To the Bone would affect those still battling eating disorders.

beyond triggered from the trailer for To The Bone, dread to think what effect it'll have on sufferers who haven't recovered from their ED
karla Ⓥ @h0meshake_

beyond triggered from the trailer for To The Bone, dread to think what effect it'll have on sufferers who haven't recovered from their ED

And that the film's images could be used in an unhealthy way by people who struggle with eating disorders as "thinspo," slang for "thin inspiration."

i bet you lily collins at her normal weight was already being exalted on “thinspiration” websites. now ppl have pics of her even thinner.
Rachel @catsagainsttar

i bet you lily collins at her normal weight was already being exalted on “thinspiration” websites. now ppl have pics of her even thinner.

Some have likened the criticism of the To the Bone trailer to the response to Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, which told the story of a teen girl who kills herself after being raped.

First 13 reasons why, now to the bone, can't netflix stop triggering those with mental health problems and go back to lesbians in prison?
Chloe @clodurrant

First 13 reasons why, now to the bone, can't netflix stop triggering those with mental health problems and go back to lesbians in prison?

But there are others who don't think To the Bone will be another 13 Reasons Why.

To The Bone was written by a woman who was anorexic & stars Lily Collins who overcame ED. This is NOT a 13rw case.
Ariel @fIoraIprints

To The Bone was written by a woman who was anorexic & stars Lily Collins who overcame ED. This is NOT a 13rw case.

There seems to be a fine line for those who want mental health and eating disorders to be represented on TV and in film, but then when it is, it's sometimes conflated with "glorifying" these taboo subjects.

people with no mental illness: we need mental illness rep!!! to the bone: hello people: omg ur glorifying mental illness get out
heroin chic @raskolnovich

people with no mental illness: we need mental illness rep!!! to the bone: hello people: omg ur glorifying mental illness get out

In defense of To the Bone, Twitter users pointed out that Marti Noxon, who wrote and directed To the Bone and whose real life serves as the inspiration for Ellen, struggled with an eating disorder in her early teens and twenties.

before y'all go off about to the bone maybe do your research it's written and directed by someone who had an eating disorder
n | was rhaegardied @JEONSBEGlN

before y'all go off about to the bone maybe do your research it's written and directed by someone who had an eating disorder

And that Collins has also spoken about her own struggle with an eating disorder.

DO YOUR RESEARCH. Before calling To the Bone,
@tomszendaya

DO YOUR RESEARCH. Before calling To the Bone, "misrepresentation" and saying that the actors have no idea what ED v… https://t.co/eUqUAE8iEU

In December 2016, Collins told People she thinks To the Bone "has the potential to make a difference and promote open conversation about a topic so often considered too taboo to discuss."

A month later, she told Vanity Fair that signing on for the project did make her pause for a moment out of fear of relapsing, but she ultimately decided she could do the part justice with the help of Noxon, who's known for her work in television (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Unreal). "It’s a conversation that you need to help start among young people—males and females—because it is becoming more and more prevalent for both now," Collins told the magazine.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Noxon and Collins for further comments.

To the Bone premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017 and reviews were generally positive.

The Hollywood Reporter said that film was "occasionally harrowing but sometimes also surprisingly warm," while Variety remarked on how it "never crosses into that toxically self-indulgent zone of therapy-through-filmmaking" and "it feels as if Noxon has long since worked out these issues herself, and now she’s paying it forward."

In May, Collins and Noxon were honored by Project Heal, a non-profit started by two women who met as teens while being treated for anorexia.

The organization raises money for people who struggle with eating disorders and who want to get better, but don't have the monetary means to do so.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for Marti writing this script," Collins said to a attendees of the Project Heal gala. "That allowed me to insert my story into this character ... in a way that forced me to deal with fact as opposed to this fiction I'd created in my head."

The cast of To the Bone also recorded a video for World Eating Disorders Action Day, raising awareness by highlighting facts many may not have known about eating disorders.

BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Netflix for a comment on the response to the To the Bone trailer.

