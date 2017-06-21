The "To The Bone" Trailer Has Started A Complicated Discussion About Eating Disorders

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for To the Bone, a comedy-drama whose main character, Ellen (Lily Collins), is struggling with anorexia.
The trailer for To the Bone, which will launch on Netflix on July 14, has started a conversation online about how mental health and eating disorders are portrayed in mainstream media.
Support and opposition toward the trailer were relatively even. While some people thought it was "great"...
Others felt "it is not helpful."
Some Twitter users said the film could be "triggering" for "impressionable" audiences...
Calling it "a prime example of companies exploiting severe mental health illnesses..."
And an example of the "romanticisation of eating disorders."
There were concerns about how To the Bone would affect those still battling eating disorders.
And that the film's images could be used in an unhealthy way by people who struggle with eating disorders as "thinspo," slang for "thin inspiration."
Some have likened the criticism of the To the Bone trailer to the response to Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, which told the story of a teen girl who kills herself after being raped.
But there are others who don't think To the Bone will be another 13 Reasons Why.
There seems to be a fine line for those who want mental health and eating disorders to be represented on TV and in film, but then when it is, it's sometimes conflated with "glorifying" these taboo subjects.
In defense of To the Bone, Twitter users pointed out that Marti Noxon, who wrote and directed To the Bone and whose real life serves as the inspiration for Ellen, struggled with an eating disorder in her early teens and twenties.
And that Collins has also spoken about her own struggle with an eating disorder.
To the Bone premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017 and reviews were generally positive.
In May, Collins and Noxon were honored by Project Heal, a non-profit started by two women who met as teens while being treated for anorexia.
The cast of To the Bone also recorded a video for World Eating Disorders Action Day, raising awareness by highlighting facts many may not have known about eating disorders.
BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Netflix for a comment on the response to the To the Bone trailer.