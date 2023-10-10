Community·Updated on Oct 11, 202310 Essential Horror Movies That Can Be Watched During Any Season To Get You In The Spooky Or Holiday SpiritJust because it's spooky season, doesn't mean we can't get into the holiday spirit too!by kiimmiiCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink **CONTENT WARNING** This post discusses horror movies and may contain themes which may be triggering to some readers. Continue with discretion. 1. Jack Frost (1997) A-Pix Entertainment, Inc. Not to be confused with Jack Frost (1998), the heartwarming story of a deceased father bonding with his son through the form of an anthropomorphic snowman. This Jack Frost is about a serial killer who kills his victims through the form of an anthropomorphic snowman (its was the '90s, apparently snowmen were in fashion? I don't know, I was young, it's all just a neon-colored blur TBH). This is a bad film, I am not going to lie to you, we're all friends here and I would never. But it's fun. It's, like, bad on purpose kind of deal. I am that person though, I love bad movies. I am here for the bad acting, the weird script, and the bad choices in filmmaking. It's a stupid fun romp where you can just take your brain out for a while and enjoy some Christmas gore. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF A-Pix Entertainment, Inc. 2. A Christmas Horror Story (2015) RLJ Entertainment This one is a Canadian anthology horror film. The film is a series of interwoven stories tied together by William Shatner as a radio DJ, Dangerous Dan, an alcoholic who's stuck pulling a long shift at the Bailey Downs radio station during Christmas. During his broadcast, he keeps receiving notice of a disturbance at the local mall, telling his listeners to stay away. While Dan continues with his show, a series of four stories are played out on screen. This is a well made collection of stories which all interconnect and come together dramatically at the finale.There's plenty of blood and gore for the die hard horror fans as well as an interesting collection of narratives, filled with dark humor and intrigue. Just a good little Christmas horror film! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF RLJ Entertainment 3. The Lodge (2019) Stage 6 Films After the death of their mother, two children go to a remote lodge for a holiday get away with their dad and new stepmom with the hope of getting to know each other better. When their dad has to go back to reality early for work, the new stepmom attempts to bond with the children. Just as the trio begin getting closer, strange and somewhat frightening events take place. That's all I am going to tell you! It's dark, has themes of cults, and is phenomenally lead by Riley Keough. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Stage 6 Films 4. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) Tri-Star Pictures When Billy was five years old, he witnessed his parents' murder. A man dressed as Santa Claus shot his father, sexually assaulted his mother, and then slit her throat. This did some things to little Billy, as you can imagine, and he wasn't too enchanted by the big dude in the red coat any more. After his parents' death, he was sent to a Catholic orphanage with his brother. Abused for years by the sadistic Mother Superior and then forced to dress as good ol' Saint Nick for a holiday party at work, Billy snaps and bloodshed ensues. This film caused a lot of controversy on its release, mainly for its depiction of Santa, but in reality, it's just a good old fashioned slasher movie with a Christmas backdrop! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Tri-Star Pictures 5. Better Watch Out (2016) Well Go USA On a quiet suburban street, a babysitter must defend a 12-year-old boy from intruders, only to discover it's far from a normal home invasion. That's literally all I am willing to tell you. Don't Google it, don't look for spoilers, just watch it. And always remember, there's a thousand and one uses for duct tape. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Well Go USA 6. Black Christmas (1974) Warner Bros. Next up, we have a classic! Black Christmas... The film begins with someone climbing through the window of a sorority house in the midst of a Christmas party. As someone goes missing, the girls begin to worry and report it to the Police (sensible ladies!), but its the '70s, so the police don't believe the girls until a man helps corroborate their story. With the cops involved and the girls also being harassed by a unknown caller, they put a wire tap on their phone to trace the call...and the rest, is Christmas history. This film is iconic, its brutal and tense. This was also the first film to feature **SPOILERS** "The call is coming from inside the house" horror movie trope, five years prior to When A Stranger Calls (1979). Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. 7. Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) Vertigo Releasing I know, you've been there. Watching yet another zombie horror film and you're wondering what this needs to make it better. Well, I have the answer for you...make it a musical! And that's exactly what Anna and the Apocalypse did. Think High School Musical, think Dawn of the Dead, mix them together, add a bit of Scottish flair, and boom — here we are. Set just before the Christmas break, Anna has dreams of leaving her little Scottish town and heading out into the big wide world, and she is damned if she's going to let something like the apocalypse stop her. So, get your jazz hands ready and lets go kill some zombies! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Vertigo Releasing 8. Krampus (2015) Universal Pictures Krampus is a comedy-horror film centered around a large, mixed, and dysfunctional family preparing for Christmas. When one of the children loses their Christmas spirit, someone other than Santa is coming to town...and that someone is Krampus — a horned, anthropomorphic figure from Central and Eastern Alpine folklore of Europe. This fella is known to appear during the Christmas season and scare children who have misbehaved. But this guy does a little more than scare children, armed with violent gingerbread men, mischievous toys, and dastardly elves. You better watch out! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures 9. Night of the Comet (1984) Atlantic Releasing Corporation It's 11 days before Christmas and Earth is about to pass through the tail end of a comet. The last time this happened, the dinosaurs went extinct, but for some reason, everyone's just cool with it and watching the comet. Choice! So, the next morning, valley girl sisters Sam and Reggie meet up and realize that everyone, except for a few survivors who are now piles of red dust, are zombies. Like, totally, grody to the max! So, like, gag me with a spoon, the girls have to now fight for survival. More than just a cult classic, this film is credited as the inspiration for Buffy Summers, another ass-kicking valley girl! There's a reboot in the works as of 2023, but due to the strikes, its a little up in the air at the moment, bogus. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Atlantic Releasing Corporation 10. And Gremlins (1984) Warner Bros. Did you really think we would get through this whole list without this classic popping up?! Gremlins, for me, is the quintessential Christmas horror film. It has everything: cute little fuzzy creatures, Christmas music, snow on the ground, carol singers, and evil little critters that have a penchant for murder. The original screenplay was edited down DRAMATICALLY, removing some of the more violent scenes (Billy's mom being decapitated for one). But still, it's violent enough, filled with plenty of jump scares, and just an all-around great comedy-horror movie! I watched this as a child and was petrified, so maybe think twice before watching with the family (but also, don't let that stop you). If you have never seen it, how/why!? If you have already seen it, it's time to watch it again! Trust me. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. So, that's it. What do you think? If your favorite Christmas horror isn't on the list, drop it in the comments below so we can all get into the holiday spirit! Ho, ho, ho!