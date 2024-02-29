    90 Spicy Never Have I Ever Questions That Are Dirty, Wild, And Kinky As Hell

    The perfect game for friends and couples. ;)

    It's a fact: Never Have I Ever is guaranteed to get people talking at a party. We've decided to take it up a notch and compile the spiciest questions to play with friends or significant others. Get ready for a kinky conversation.

    New Line Cinema / Via Giphy

    If you're looking for something a liiiitle more PG, try this list of the best Never Have I Ever questions. Or, if you're ready for a different game — but want to keep things ~spicy~ — we rounded up the dirtiest Would You Rather questions we could find. Sorry not sorry.

    1. Never have I ever had a friend with benefits.

    Sony Pictures / Via Giphy

    2. Never have I ever had multiple orgasms in a row.

    3. Never have I ever gone skinny dipping.

    4. Never have I ever eaten ass.

    5. Never have I ever showered with another person.

    6. Never have I ever had phone sex.

    7. Never have I ever given head.

    8. Never have I ever received head.

    9. Never have I ever had a sugar mama or sugar daddy.

    10. Never have I ever spit in someone else's mouth or let someone spit in my mouth.

    Focus Features / Via Giphy

    11. Never have I ever been tied up or tied someone up in bed.

    12. Never have I ever gone streaking.

    13. Never have I ever used a sex toy with a partner.

    14. Never have I ever participated in an orgy.

    15. Never have I ever faked an orgasm.

    16. Never have I ever played strip poker.

    17. Never have I ever had sex in a club.

    18. Never have I ever had a finger up my bum.

    19. Never have I ever been fingered or fingered someone in a movie theater.

    20. Never have I ever given or received a hickey.

    HBO Max / Via Giphy

    21. Never have I ever been handcuffed or handcuffed somebody.

    22. Never have I ever hooked up with someone 10 or more years older than me.

    23. Never have I ever slept with a model.

    24. Never have I ever joined the mile-high club.

    25. Never have I ever sold feet pics/used underwear.

    26. Never have I ever had a one night stand during the pandemic.

    27. Never have I ever given a handjob.

    28. Never have I ever hooked up with one of my friend's siblings.

    29. Never have I ever let someone come on my face.

    30. Never have I ever had sex while high on weed.

    Sam Cannon / Via Giphy

    31. Never have I ever come on someone's face.

    32. Never have I ever been walked in on while having sex.

    33. Never have I ever had an open or polyamorous relationship.

    34. Never have I ever catfished someone.

    35. Never have I ever had sex with someone of the same gender.

    36. Never have I ever had sex with somebody I wasn't attracted to.

    37. Never have I ever used a dirty pickup line.

    38. Never have I ever had sex while on drugs.

    39. Never have I ever had sex in a pool.

    40. Never have I ever had sex in a public place while other people watched.

    The Simpsons / Via Giphy

    41. Never have I ever thrown up during sex.

    42. Never have I ever motorboated someone.

    43. Never have I ever been motorboated.

    44. Never have I ever had sex while somebody else was in the room.

    45. Never have I ever made an OnlyFans.

    46. Never have I ever had sex in my parents' bed.

    47. Never have I ever had sex at a park.

    48. Never have I ever used a dating app for the sole purpose of hooking up with somebody.

    49. Never have I ever filmed myself masturbating.

    50. Never have I ever sent a sext to the wrong person.

    Comedy Central / Via Giphy

    51. Never have I ever said "I love you" during sex.

    52. Never have I ever watched porn with a partner.

    53. Never have I ever sexted multiple people at the same time.

    54. Never have I ever had sex with a partner that I wasn't in a relationship with and not used protection.

    55. Never have I ever taken a morning-after pill.

    56. Never have I ever slept with a boss.

    57. Never have I ever slid into someone's DMs to have sex.

    58. Never have I ever ghosted someone after sex.

    59. Never have I ever cried during or after sex.

    60. Never have I ever had my ass ate.

    Showtime / Via Giphy

    61. Never have I ever given or received a golden shower.

    62. Never have I ever been to a nude beach.

    63. Never have I ever slept with a colleague.

    64. Never have I ever had a “no strings attached” sexual relationship.

    65. Never have I ever had sex in a public place.

    66. Never have I ever swapped partners with someone else.

    67. Never have I ever French kissed someone.

    68. Never have I ever uploaded or livestreamed a video of myself having sex over the internet, either solo or with another person.

    69. Never have I ever made a sex tape, either with a partner or solo.

    70. Never have I ever caught my parents having sex.

    Nickelodeon / Via Giphy

    71. Never have I ever cheated on a significant other.

    72. Never have I ever uploaded my nude photos on an online public forum or a porn site.

    73. Never have I ever sent nudes.

    74. Never have I ever had sex in my parents' house.

    75. Never have I ever tried double penetration.

    76. Never have I ever had sex with someone and realized that I'd forgotten their name.

    77. Never have I ever hooked up with two different people on the same day.

    78. Never have I ever slept with somebody who had a partner I didn't personally know.

    79. Never have I ever hooked up with a friend.

    80. Never have I ever had a threesome or other group sex.

    Archie Comics / Via Giphy

    81. Never have I ever gone on a blind date.

    82. Never have I ever slept with somebody who had a partner I DID personally know.

    83. Never have I ever swallowed someone's sperm.

    84. Never have I ever had sex with someone the same day I met them.

    85. Never have I ever masturbated more than twice in one day.

    86. Never have I ever had a sexual dream about someone I know personally, that's not my S.O.

    87. Never have I ever used food during sex.

    88. Never have I ever tried a sex swing.

    89. Never have I ever fallen asleep during sex.

    90. Never have I ever kissed someone.

    Comedy Central / Via Giphy

    This post contains contributions from Andy Golder, Ben Henry, Syd Robinson, and Spencer Althouse.