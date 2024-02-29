It's a fact: Never Have I Ever is guaranteed to get people talking at a party. We've decided to take it up a notch and compile the spiciest questions to play with friends or significant others. Get ready for a kinky conversation.
If you're looking for something a liiiitle more PG, try this list of the best Never Have I Ever questions. Or, if you're ready for a different game — but want to keep things ~spicy~ — we rounded up the dirtiest Would You Rather questions we could find. Sorry not sorry.
1. Never have I ever had a friend with benefits.
2. Never have I ever had multiple orgasms in a row.
3. Never have I ever gone skinny dipping.
4. Never have I ever eaten ass.
5. Never have I ever showered with another person.
6. Never have I ever had phone sex.
7. Never have I ever given head.
8. Never have I ever received head.
9. Never have I ever had a sugar mama or sugar daddy.
10. Never have I ever spit in someone else's mouth or let someone spit in my mouth.
11. Never have I ever been tied up or tied someone up in bed.
12. Never have I ever gone streaking.
13. Never have I ever used a sex toy with a partner.
14. Never have I ever participated in an orgy.
15. Never have I ever faked an orgasm.
16. Never have I ever played strip poker.
17. Never have I ever had sex in a club.
18. Never have I ever had a finger up my bum.
19. Never have I ever been fingered or fingered someone in a movie theater.
20. Never have I ever given or received a hickey.
21. Never have I ever been handcuffed or handcuffed somebody.
22. Never have I ever hooked up with someone 10 or more years older than me.
23. Never have I ever slept with a model.
24. Never have I ever joined the mile-high club.
25. Never have I ever sold feet pics/used underwear.
26. Never have I ever had a one night stand during the pandemic.
27. Never have I ever given a handjob.
28. Never have I ever hooked up with one of my friend's siblings.
29. Never have I ever let someone come on my face.
30. Never have I ever had sex while high on weed.
31. Never have I ever come on someone's face.
32. Never have I ever been walked in on while having sex.
33. Never have I ever had an open or polyamorous relationship.
34. Never have I ever catfished someone.
35. Never have I ever had sex with someone of the same gender.
36. Never have I ever had sex with somebody I wasn't attracted to.
37. Never have I ever used a dirty pickup line.
38. Never have I ever had sex while on drugs.
39. Never have I ever had sex in a pool.
40. Never have I ever had sex in a public place while other people watched.
41. Never have I ever thrown up during sex.
42. Never have I ever motorboated someone.
43. Never have I ever been motorboated.
44. Never have I ever had sex while somebody else was in the room.
45. Never have I ever made an OnlyFans.
46. Never have I ever had sex in my parents' bed.
47. Never have I ever had sex at a park.
48. Never have I ever used a dating app for the sole purpose of hooking up with somebody.
49. Never have I ever filmed myself masturbating.
50. Never have I ever sent a sext to the wrong person.
51. Never have I ever said "I love you" during sex.
52. Never have I ever watched porn with a partner.
53. Never have I ever sexted multiple people at the same time.
54. Never have I ever had sex with a partner that I wasn't in a relationship with and not used protection.
55. Never have I ever taken a morning-after pill.
56. Never have I ever slept with a boss.
57. Never have I ever slid into someone's DMs to have sex.
58. Never have I ever ghosted someone after sex.
59. Never have I ever cried during or after sex.
60. Never have I ever had my ass ate.
61. Never have I ever given or received a golden shower.
62. Never have I ever been to a nude beach.
63. Never have I ever slept with a colleague.
64. Never have I ever had a “no strings attached” sexual relationship.
65. Never have I ever had sex in a public place.
66. Never have I ever swapped partners with someone else.
67. Never have I ever French kissed someone.
68. Never have I ever uploaded or livestreamed a video of myself having sex over the internet, either solo or with another person.
69. Never have I ever made a sex tape, either with a partner or solo.
70. Never have I ever caught my parents having sex.
71. Never have I ever cheated on a significant other.
72. Never have I ever uploaded my nude photos on an online public forum or a porn site.
73. Never have I ever sent nudes.
74. Never have I ever had sex in my parents' house.
75. Never have I ever tried double penetration.
76. Never have I ever had sex with someone and realized that I'd forgotten their name.
77. Never have I ever hooked up with two different people on the same day.
78. Never have I ever slept with somebody who had a partner I didn't personally know.
79. Never have I ever hooked up with a friend.
80. Never have I ever had a threesome or other group sex.
81. Never have I ever gone on a blind date.
82. Never have I ever slept with somebody who had a partner I DID personally know.
83. Never have I ever swallowed someone's sperm.
84. Never have I ever had sex with someone the same day I met them.
85. Never have I ever masturbated more than twice in one day.
86. Never have I ever had a sexual dream about someone I know personally, that's not my S.O.
87. Never have I ever used food during sex.
88. Never have I ever tried a sex swing.
89. Never have I ever fallen asleep during sex.
90. Never have I ever kissed someone.
This post contains contributions from Andy Golder, Ben Henry, Syd Robinson, and Spencer Althouse.