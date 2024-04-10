"Surprised 'Joker 2' Wasn’t Called Ha Ha Land" – People Are Reacting To The New Trailer For "Joker: Folie À Deux"
"Can’t get over the face Joaquin’s Joker voice sounds exactly like Winnie the Pooh."
The new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux dropped yesterday, and it's fair to say it got people rather excited. You can have a peek at it here:
Here's how people are reacting:
Surprised JOKER 2 wasn’t called HA HA LAND.— Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) April 10, 2024
Can’t get over the face Joaquin’s Joker voice sounds exactly like Winnie the Pooh 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pn1Po0Siqy— Joe (@hzjoe03) April 10, 2024
🎵 Can't read my, can't read my— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 10, 2024
No, he can't read my Joker face 🃏🤡 pic.twitter.com/3OQGInTknt
joker 2 audience: pic.twitter.com/IaQ6YMNhPY— Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) April 10, 2024
You, watching the Joker 2 trailer: pic.twitter.com/9UuaBcXcB6— Joseph Sutton (@BadmanBegins) April 9, 2024
Joker 2 is the La La Land for the people that hear voices#JokerFolieADeux #JokerMovie #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/0MinElctNi— D 🤍 (@he_so_candid) April 10, 2024
joker and harley after blowing up gotham in the joker 2 pic.twitter.com/pXe9jt2t9g— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 10, 2024
Wasn't expecting the Alan Partridge jumpscare in the middle of the Joker trailer but I'm here for it https://t.co/eGIqYNN0Mf pic.twitter.com/a752iaDZZU— George Sheard (@gbsheard) April 10, 2024
Joker 2 audiences being divided into hardcore comic fans and Lady Gaga fans pic.twitter.com/WqJA0ZLKtC— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 10, 2024
the American Horror Story Asylum musical number was my Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/3u4RYjt8SO— popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 10, 2024
Whoever thought of casting Lady Gaga in a psychological thriller x musical was a fucking genius! Joker 2 is literally the movie she was born to star in. Every step in the trajectory of her career has led to this moment.— monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) April 10, 2024
New A.I. tool replaces Lil Yachty in concert video with Joaquin Phoenix’s Jokerpic.twitter.com/z4amhmBOeM— ScreenTime (@screentime) April 10, 2024
no context joker 2 trailer spoilers pic.twitter.com/Q4UiJYJE0i— monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) April 10, 2024
Steve Coogan in Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/MV3vzqTqSN— Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) April 10, 2024