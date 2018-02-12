Good Morning. Steve Bannon Now Thinks Women Are Gonna Take Charge Of Society

A plane crashed near Moscow, and officials say there are no survivors The passenger plane was carrying 71 people, and it crashed shortly after taking off from an airport outside Russia’s capital on Sunday. According to Transportation Minister Maksim Sokolov, “judging by everything, no one has survived this crash." The flight was bound for Orsk, a city in the Ural Mountains. Russia's Interfax news agency reported that fragments of bodies were scattered at the site of the crash in Ramensky District, about 32 miles southeast of Moscow. Interfax also reported that the cause of the crash is not yet known and that the Ministry of Transport said all theories are being considered, including weather conditions and human factors.

YouTube just cut off ads on all Logan Paul videos To be clear, this is the controversial YouTuber’s main income stream — Paul was estimated to bring in more than $1 million a month from YouTube ads. YouTube temporarily suspended advertising on his channel because the company believes “he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.” Although YouTube did not point to specific videos, one of Paul's recent uploads shows him tasering two dead rats.

Advertisement

New York state filed a civil rights lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed the suit, which is also against Weinstein’s brother Robert Weinstein and the Weinstein Company (TWC), after a four-month investigation that uncovered “egregious examples of sexual misconduct” by Harvey Weinstein. The lawsuit also claims TWC broke the law by not protecting employees from Weinstein’s “unrelenting sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.” The lawsuit reportedly will put a hold on the ongoing negotiations for the sale of TWC.

In case you forgot, the Winter Olympics are going on right now The time difference is tough, so you may not be catching as many events as you had hoped. Well, fear not: We’ve got you covered — we’re keeping track of all the medals won by the US so far in Pyeongchang. It’s always kept up to date, and you can find it right here.

Quick catch-up Ohio police: Two officers were killed in the line of duty this weekend. The pair were responding to a hang-up call that came into the local 911 dispatch center. Snapchat update: Snapchat rolled out a new update, and many people hated how it combined Stories and Friends on one page. If you’re among those people, here’s how to get rid of the new update. Grand Canyon crash: Three people have died and four were injured in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. All three dead were Britons. Rescue teams struggled to get the four survivors — all with level 1 injuries, the most serious category — to safety. It is unclear what caused the crash. Pakistan mourns: Lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir has died in Lahore at 66. Jahangir was recognised for her activism, particularly surrounding human rights, women's rights, and minority rights in Pakistan. Steve Bannon: According to excerpts from a new book about the Trump administration, Bannon was obsessed with the women of Hollywood's reaction to the #MeToo movement and the new Time's Up campaign, warning that it was part of a new “anti-patriarchy” movement. He’s quoted as saying, “This [Golden Globe Awards] is a definitional moment in the culture. It'll never be the same going forward.”

Advertisement

You thought fake news was bad. What’s coming is a lot worse. The man who predicted the 2016 fake news crisis is sounding the alarm about an information apocalypse. If that sounds bad, it’s because it is — we’re rapidly heading toward a future where we may not be able to tell what’s real: “Technologies that can be used to enhance and distort what is real are evolving faster than our ability to understand and control or mitigate it,” writes Charlie Warzel. This should scare you and interest you. Read our interview with technologist Aviv Ovadya. And just so you know: “We are so screwed it's beyond what most of us can imagine.”

Very sorry to tell you that you will not be marrying Idris Elba The actor got engaged to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, 29, before the screening of his film Yardie in east London. The video of the proposal is so cute, and you should watch it, but again, I’m very sorry to tell you: you and Idris — it’s over.

Enter your email below to sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter:







If you can't see the sign-up box above, just go here to sign up!



Elamin Abdelmahmoud is a Social Media Editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto Contact Elamin Abdelmahmoud at elamin.abdelmahmoud@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.