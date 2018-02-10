Steve Bannon Watched The Golden Globes And Is Convinced Oprah Will Destroy Trump

Handout / Getty Images

Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes, becoming the first black woman to do so. Her powerful speech, which touched on the Trump administration without saying the president's name and also evoked the #MeToo movement, was widely touted as a possible indication of a political run (which Winfrey quickly ruled out).

"I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories," Winfrey said to the enraptured audience of Hollywood stars.