Three People Have Been Killed In A Helicopter Tour Crash In The Grand Canyon

A general view of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, on February 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

Three people were killed and four injured in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, according to police.

The crash took place at around 5:20 p.m. local time, but by Sunday morning rescue teams were still struggling to get the four survivors — all with level 1 injuries, the most serious category — to safety.

State department of public safety helicopters were at the scene, near Quartermaster Canyon in the Grand Canyon West area. Yet wind gusts of 50mph made it difficult to transport them by air, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis E. Bradley Sr. said on Saturday.

"We are having difficulties getting the four people out of the crash site area to the hospital," he said. "It is too windy and it's dark and the area is very rugged."



All passengers are believed to have been on a helicopter tour from Las Vegas with popular sightseeing company Papillon Airways , when the EC-130 vessel came down about 60 miles northwest of Peach Springs, Arizona, according to local media.

Gary Robb, a helicopter crash lawyer who has written a book on the subject, represented a woman injured in a Papillion crash in the region in 2001. He told AP that the company has made improvements since then.



“They’ve improved their piloting qualifications as well as their maintenance over the last 10 years and as far as I know they’ve not had a crash since 2001,” he said.

“This is not just the fact that a helicopter crashed, this is a human tragedy. People died and were horribly injured. It’s a tragedy for human beings."

