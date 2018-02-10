Two Ohio Police Officers Have Been Shot Dead In The Line Of Duty

Share On more Share On more

Two police officers were shot and killed in Westerville, a suburb on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, authorities said.

A Westerville city spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the pair of officers were responding to a hang-up call that came into the city's 911 dispatch center.

Chief Joe Morbitzer described the incident to media as "a potential domestic situation."

He said as Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering arrived at the apartment at 12:10 p.m. local time they were "immediately met with gunfire and were shot."

Joering died on the scene, while Morelli died from his injuries in an area hospital.

"They knew how to do policing right, both of them," a tearful Chief Morbitzer told press. "Both gave their life in protection of others, and that's what they lived and breathed."

He described them as "true American heroes" and "two of the best we have."

"This was their calling," he said, "and they did it right."

A Westerville spokesperson also told BuzzFeed News that a suspect was wounded in the shootout and taken to an area hospital.

Chief Morbitzer said the Columbus police department would handle the investigation.

He also said he had received messages of condolence from around the country.

"Everyone should be as upset about this as America’s law enforcement officers are," said New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill on Twitter. "No cop, anywhere, 'signed up' to be murdered."

Westerville is a northeastern suburb of Columbus and is home to Gov. John Kasich.

