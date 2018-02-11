Pakistan Mourns The Loss Of Feminist Icon, Human Rights Activist And Lawyer Asma Jahangir

Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images

In the early '80s, she was imprisoned for partaking in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy during the military regime of Zia ul Haq.

Her family was threatened and her driver was beaten up in 1995 for her daring to defend a 14-year-old Salamat Masih who received the death penalty on the accusation of blasphemy.

In 2007, Jahangir rallied against a "Taliban style anti-vice campaign" launched by Muslim students. As a result of her activism, effigies of her were torched in public.

Her daughters were kidnapped and assaulted in 2008.