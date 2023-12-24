「年老いたね」人気歌手、心ないコメントを一蹴→ファン「彼女はロールモデル」「年々レベルアップしてる」と応援

歌手ピンクが、Xに寄せられた「年老いた」というコメントを一蹴し、話題を呼んでいます。
今年44歳のピンクは12月初め、北米各地をまわる「サマー・カーニバル・ツアー」を2024年まで延長すると、自身のXで発表しました。
歌手のシャナイア・トゥエインなど、豪華ゲストも同ツアーに参加する予定だといいます。
現在44歳の歌手のピンク。心ないX（旧Twitter）のコメントに反応し話題です。
NORTH AMERICA – we had the BEST TIME with you this year, so we HAD to add more dates in 2024 and bring my friends @SherylCrow, @thescript, and @KidCutUp with me 🎉 Can’t wait to see you there!! Tickets on sale next Monday! https://t.co/1dun5H8oYd pic.twitter.com/G1ATsuLXT2— P!nk (@Pink) December 5, 2023
Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first “grateful”every day. What a blessing to have life, years.— P!nk (@Pink) December 12, 2023
To be this strong, to be able
To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. Fuck yeah times 44! https://t.co/a33Hv1xqww
And rich. Very, very rich. From working hard and being a decent human. She's also a fantastic mom and a strong role model for women.— 🕊🏳️🌈PersisterhoodMom 🌎🌊 (@johndrewsmom) December 12, 2023
Cope.
And just like fine wine, @Pink just keeps getting better with age!— Shelley (@Bluidgrl08) December 12, 2023
Well she didn’t look 44 in June this year. Trust me I was close enough!! pic.twitter.com/3LyD06nZmn— D Naylor (@R3DLFC) December 12, 2023