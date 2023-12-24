    「年老いたね」人気歌手、心ないコメントを一蹴→ファン「彼女はロールモデル」「年々レベルアップしてる」と応援

    現在44歳の歌手のピンク。心ないX（旧Twitter）のコメントに反応し話題です。

    歌手ピンクが、Xに寄せられた「年老いた」というコメントを一蹴し、話題を呼んでいます。

    今年44歳のピンクは12月初め、北米各地をまわる「サマー・カーニバル・ツアー」を2024年まで延長すると、自身のXで発表しました。

    歌手のシャナイア・トゥエインなど、豪華ゲストも同ツアーに参加する予定だといいます。

    ツアー延長の発表に、多くのファンが喜びの声を寄せるなか、あるXユーザーが「ピンク、年老いたね」と、心ないコメントを投稿しました。

    しかし、ピンクはこのコメントを「侮辱」とは受け取らず、「年老いたことを受け入れ、喜ばしいことだと捉えている」と理由を説明しました。

    「はい、年をとりました。でも、老いた感覚はないし、まだレオタードを着て仕事ができています。年をとっていることに、日々『感謝』しています」

    「何年も生きてこれた、命があることってなんて幸せなことだろうって。こんなに強くなれて、存在しているだけで見ず知らずの人たちを怒らせることができるんだから。最高×44歳！」

    Xにはピンクを応援するコメントが多く集まりました👇

    💬「そしてピンクはお金持ち！それはものすごく努力しているからだし、彼女は素敵な人。それに素晴らしい母親でもあるし、女性にとってのロールモデルでもある」

    💬「おいしいワインのように、ピンクも年々レベルアップしてる！」

    💬「今年の6月にピンクのライブを見に行った時は、44歳には見えなかったよ。こんなに近い席だったし！」

