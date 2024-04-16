  • WTF badge
  • lol badge

【画像】トラウマになるわ！ネットで見つけた"恐怖"の商品15選

フリマアプリで見つけた、ちょっと変わった商品をご紹介します👀

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

フリマアプリに出品されている商品が、いろんな意味で怖すぎるんです…。

Adam Berry / Getty Images

Facebookには、出品された商品を売買できる「Facebook Marketplace」という機能があります。

そんなFacebook Marketplaceで見つけた、ちょっと変わった商品をご紹介します👀

1.かっぱを着た、泣いている女の子

Child-sized mannequin in yellow raincoat and hat, facing a corner, in a room with furniture
Twitter: @SlurpSocial

2.タイタニックをモチーフにした遊具

I've seen a lot of weird things for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but I wasn't prepared for the existence of this... pic.twitter.com/SGhVDyYqIW

— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 8, 2024
Twitter: @grantmcauley

3.赤ちゃんの人形

Facebook marketplace is a terrifying place... I'm not even gonna ask. #whattheactualfuck pic.twitter.com/FYdHQ5k0iK

— Briony (@BrionyWinn) May 12, 2019
Twitter: @BrionyWinn

4.使えなくなった電柱

Woman sells telephone poles for $175 on Marketplace; various sizes shown with end-grain and bark
Twitter: @capitalweather

5.めちゃくちゃ履きにくい靴

Max Loomes @MaxLoomes

Just found these monstrosities on Facebook marketplace. Burn them

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @MaxLoomes

6.ゴム製のスパゲッティ

your face iz awsum @yourfaceizawsum

ish gets weird on Facebook marketplace

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @yourfaceizawsum

7.絶対に口に入れたくない、スパイス和えグミ

This is one of the weirdest things on Facebook marketplace. And honestly I’m intrigued. pic.twitter.com/HOHnDuIebS

— John Marc (@PlanetTelex79) March 4, 2022
Twitter: @PlanetTelex79

8.毛むくじゃらのたんす

Vicky 🌻 @vickyidobson

Can't stop thinking of these insane drawers I found on Facebook Marketplace

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @vickyidobson

9.バレリーナ姿のノーム人形

lIllIe @lillievukin

haunted by this gnome ballerina figurine i found on facebook marketplace for $89

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @lillievukin

10.違和感が拭えない、ミニオンのたんす

Twitter: @cherryredocs

11.「ちょっと臭い」イヤリング

ĐɆVłⱠ Đ₳ĐĐɎ @ambbatty

I found this on Facebook marketplace if anyone doesn’t know what to get me for Christmas

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @ambbatty

12.ジーンズ素材のソファ

Is @isabellefayy

This is my favourite thing I’ve ever found on Facebook marketplace

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @isabellefayy

13.海賊船がモチーフのトラック。怖いのはお値段…約130万円…

🌟 Salem 🌟 @LeynaThePicardy

Look at this fuckin pirate ship I found on Facebook marketplace. Who wants to split the cost with me

返信 リツイート お気に入り
Twitter: @LeynaThePicardy

14.マッチョ俳優、ドウェイン・ジョンソンの歯磨き粉キャップ

Weirdest thing for sale on Facebook marketplace today...@TheRock shaped 'toothpaste topper' pic.twitter.com/mnxcurHZTb

— Martin (@antiquestwins) February 16, 2022
Twitter: @antiquestwins

15.トラウマになりそうな、ミニオンの暖炉

Saw this on Facebook marketplace for 500 this is terrifying pic.twitter.com/XPbDrQEj3E

— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓏𝒶𝐵𝓁𝑒𝓊🦋 (@maritzableu) December 16, 2022
Twitter: @maritzableu

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。翻訳：久保舞菜美