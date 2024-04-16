【画像】トラウマになるわ！ネットで見つけた"恐怖"の商品15選

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
- © 2024 BuzzFeed, Inc
- プレスリリース
- RSS
- プライバシーポリシー
- Consent Preferences
- ユーザー規約
- Ad Choices
- Help
- お問い合わせ
- Sitemap
フリマアプリで見つけた、ちょっと変わった商品をご紹介します👀
I've seen a lot of weird things for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but I wasn't prepared for the existence of this... pic.twitter.com/SGhVDyYqIW— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 8, 2024
Facebook marketplace is a terrifying place... I'm not even gonna ask. #whattheactualfuck pic.twitter.com/FYdHQ5k0iK— Briony (@BrionyWinn) May 12, 2019
This is one of the weirdest things on Facebook marketplace. And honestly I’m intrigued. pic.twitter.com/HOHnDuIebS— John Marc (@PlanetTelex79) March 4, 2022
Weirdest thing for sale on Facebook marketplace today...@TheRock shaped 'toothpaste topper' pic.twitter.com/mnxcurHZTb— Martin (@antiquestwins) February 16, 2022
Saw this on Facebook marketplace for 500 this is terrifying pic.twitter.com/XPbDrQEj3E— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓏𝒶𝐵𝓁𝑒𝓊🦋 (@maritzableu) December 16, 2022