歌手テイラー・スウィフト、マナー違反の観客に注意→「ステージには物を投げこまないで」

ツアー「The Eras Tour」の南米公演をスタートした歌手テイラー・スウィフト。アルゼンチンの首都ブエノスアイレスの公演で、観客にある“お願い”をする場面が、話題になりました。
Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles.— Ava Max Source (@SourceAvaMax) June 21, 2023
This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew. pic.twitter.com/Rs0IFSn2Xp
🏟️| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage 🫶 #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023
"And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries - it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it's on the stage then a dancer… pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw