    歌手テイラー・スウィフト、マナー違反の観客に注意→「ステージには物を投げこまないで」

    ツアー「The Eras Tour」の南米公演をスタートした歌手テイラー・スウィフト。アルゼンチンの首都ブエノスアイレスの公演で、観客にある“お願い”をする場面が、話題になりました。

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    アーティストのコンサート中に、ファンがステージに向かって物を投げつけるなどのマナー違反が多発しており、ネットを中心に批判が集まっています。

    Older woman looking angry
    Mheim3011 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    アメリカの人気歌手ビービー・レクサは今年6月、コンサート中にファンから携帯電話を投げつけられ、顔を負傷しました。

    その数日後には、歌手のエイバ・マックスが、ステージに乱入したファンに顔を平手打ちされるトラブルが発生。

    Twitter: @SourceAvaMax

    歌手のピンクが行ったコンサートでは、観客席からファンの母親の遺灰がステージに投げ込まれました

    Pink onstage looking shocked
    Twitter: @jomas__

    そして今回、ステージ上に物を投げ込まれるトラブルに見舞われたのは、大人気歌手のテイラー・スウィフト。

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage
    Fernando Leon / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    現在テイラーは、ツアー「The Eras Tour」で、南米各地をまわっています。

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    12日夜に行った、アルゼンチンの首都ブエノスアイレス公演では、テイラーが観客にある"お願い"をする場面が話題になりました。

    観客が撮影した動画には、ファンに向け、テイラーがこう訴えかける様子が映っています。

    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    「コミュニケーションとは、穏やかで健全な境界線を持つこと。ステージ上に物を投げ入れられると、本当にビックリしちゃう」

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage at a piano
    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    「ステージ上に何かがあると、ダンサーがつまずく可能性があるから。プレゼントを持って来てくれたのはとても嬉しいし、やさしいと思う」

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage at a piano
    Twitter: @swifferupdates

    「でも、ステージには投げこまないでほしい。あなたたちのことは大好きよ！！」

    Close-up of Taylor performing onstage at a piano
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。翻訳：大久保 拓哉