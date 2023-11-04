  • WTF badge

「アメリカ人なの？」大物女優のイギリス英語がうますぎて、SNSで困惑する人が続出

Netflixドラマ『セックス・エデュケーション』や『ザ・クラウン』などでイギリス人を演じる女優ジリアン・アンダーソン。アメリカ英語で話す動画が拡散され…。

ハリウッドでは、アメリカ出身の俳優がイギリス人役を演じることはよくあります。

しかし、あまりにも演技が上手すぎて、役のイメージ通り、てっきりイギリス出身だと思い込んでいる視聴者も多いようです。

例えば、映画『ブリジット・ジョーンズの日記』でイギリス人の主人公を演じたレネー・ゼルウィガーは、実はアメリカ出身。SNSではこんな声が寄せられています👇

💬「ちょっとまって？レネー・ゼルウィガーって、アメリカ人なの？あのブリジット・ジョーンズが！嘘だ」

ドラマ『ゲーム・オブ・スローンズ』の俳優ピーター・ディンクレイジも、イギリス英語のイメージが強いですが…アメリカ出身。

💬「ピーター・ディンクレイジってアメリカ人なの？」

映画『ロード・オブ・ザ・リング』のイライジャ・ウッドも、アメリカ人です。

💬「イライジャ・ウッドがアメリカ人ってなんか変な感じ」

最近、同様に注目されているのが、Netflixドラマ『セックス・エデュケーション』や『ザ・クラウン』などでお馴染みの俳優、ジリアン・アンダーソンです。

同作品でイギリス人を演じるジリアン。『セックス・エデュケーション』のシーズン3を振り返る際のイギリス英語に注目👇

イギリス人…かと思いきや、実はアメリカ・イリノイ州のシカゴ出身なのです！

ジリアンは子どもの頃、アメリカとイギリス両国に住んだ経験があります。

アメリカ英語とイギリス英語両方が話せるので、困惑する人が多いのも納得！

そのことを知らなかった視聴者の間で、2016年のジリアンのインタビュー動画が拡散されています。

トーク番組『ジミー・キンメル・ライブ！』に出演したジリアンは、アメリカ英語で受け答えをしています。それに驚いた人たちの反応の一部がこちら👇

💬「この動画を見て、ジリアン・アンダーソンがアメリカ人だと知った。びっくり」

💬「ジリアン・アンダーソンってアメリカ人なの？？？」

💬「ジリアン・アンダーソンがアメリカ人なのがぎこちない」

💬「ジリアン・アンダーソンがアメリカ人だと知って、気絶しそうになった」

💬「ジリアン・アンダーソンがアメリカ人で、シカゴ出身だって今日知った」

あなたは知ってた？

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。  翻訳：アシュウェル英玲奈