    【本人投稿】「ものすごく心配しています」土屋太鳳の投稿を見る

    俳優の土屋太鳳さんがInstagramを1月1日に更新。2024年について「出来ることから取り組みたいと思います」と投稿しました。

    Kako Yoshihara
    by Kako Yoshihara

    吉原 賀子 / BuzzFeed Contents Writer