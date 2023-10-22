    11歳のセレブ娘、若い女性ばかりと付き合う父親に一言→ネットで称賛の声

    米人気リアリティ番組『カーダシアン家のセレブな日常』に出演するスコット・ディシック。11歳の娘ペネロペとの会話が話題を呼んでいます👀

    米人気リアリティ番組『カーダシアン家のセレブな日常』に出演するスコット・ディシック（40）。最新エピソードで娘ペネロペ（11）と繰り広げた会話が、話題を呼んでいます。

    スコットは、元パートナーのコートニー・カーダシアンとの間に3人の子どもがいます。長男メイソン、長女ペネロペ、次男レインです。

    しかし、交際から約10年後の2015年に、ふたりは破局。現在は共同親権を持ち、協力しながら子育てを行っています。

    コートニーとの破局後も、スコットはカーダシアン一家と仲良しで、『カーダシアン家のセレブな日常』にもたびたび出演しています。

    コートニーとの破局後、スコットはさまざまな女性と交際してきました。大半が、18歳〜20代前半の女性です。

    2017年から約3年間交際していたモデルのソフィア・リッチーは、付き合い始めた当初19歳、スコットは34歳でした。

    10代との交際報道に当時、ネットでは批判が寄せられました。

    過去のインタビューで、スコットは「僕が若い女の子好きだと、みんな勘違いしている。でもそれは違う。僕の見た目が若々しいから、彼女たちが僕を魅力的だと思ってくれるだけなんだ」と語っています。

    しかし、最近はデートシーンから遠ざかっているようで…。

    そんなスコットのために、同番組の最新エピソードで、コートニーの母クリスと妹クロエが、“新しい彼女探し”を提案します。

    パートナー候補の女性を探すため、クリスとクロエは、スコットに「理想のパートナー像」を尋ねました。

    「簡単に諦めない人が必要なんだ。僕はいろいろなことを乗り越えてきた。僕は付き合いやすい人間でも、完璧でもない」

    3人が「理想のパートナー像」について話し合っている最中に登場したのが、スコットの娘ペネロペです。

    クロエがペネロペに「お父さんのパートナーは、どんな人がいいと思う？」と尋ねると…

    「年齢差がない人！」と即答。

    クロエが「せめて20代後半の女性がいいかもね」と発言すると、ペネロペがすかさずツッコミをいれます。

    「20代？ダメだよ。お父さんは40代なのに。19歳の人と付き合ってはいけない」

    「あとは、ジムに通っている女性がいいと思う。お父さんもジムに行った方がいいと思うから。彼女ができてくれたら嬉しいな」と付け加えました。

    その後、クリスとクロエは知人の女性をスコットに紹介。2人は後日、デートに行ったそうですが、残念ながら関係は発展しなかったといいます。

    ネットでは、ペネロペに称賛の声が集まっています。

    💬「お父さんよりペネロペの方が常識があるなんて…悲しいね。19歳と付き合ってはいけないと、わざわざ子どもから言われないとわからないなんて…。40歳のスコットはティーンと交際しても問題ないと思っている」

    💬「ペネロペ（子ども）が、大人の父親に『19歳と付き合うのは間違っている』と言わなきゃいけないなんて…。それに対するスコットの反応が『付き合うよ！世間からの目は冷たいけど』なんて…やばすぎ」

    💬「19歳と付き合ってはいけないと言えるペネロペ…最高！」

    この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。翻訳：オリファント・ジャズミン