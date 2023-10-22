11歳のセレブ娘、若い女性ばかりと付き合う父親に一言→ネットで称賛の声

Browse links
米人気リアリティ番組『カーダシアン家のセレブな日常』に出演するスコット・ディシック。11歳の娘ペネロペとの会話が話題を呼んでいます👀
That's a damn shame Penelope has more sense than her dad. Baby said you can't date a 19 year old. Keep in mind, Scott is completely cool with dating a teenager while he's 40 🙄 #TheKardashians— Goldie Mack (@_nigguhsbeweird) October 19, 2023
Penelope (a child) had to tell her grown ass father, Scott, that he shouldn’t date a 19 year old. And he just said “well I would…but it’s a bad look” ??? ummmm pic.twitter.com/QWJHxOuUis— ✩ (@cyberelv) October 19, 2023
omg penelope telling scott that he dates 19 year olds is everything 😭😂 #TheKardashians— Lυɳα 🌼🌙 (@LunaAlyeska) October 19, 2023