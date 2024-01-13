  • WTF badge

【動画】生徒の間でケンカ勃発！かと思いきや…先生へのサプライズドッキリがトレンドに

生徒たちが先生に仕掛けた心温まるサプライズドッキリに、「このトレンド、めっちゃ後押ししてます」など多くのコメントが…

Eleanor Ashwell
by Eleanor Ashwell

アシュウェル 英玲奈 BuzzFeed Localization Intern, Japan

生徒たちが先生に仕掛けた「心温まるサプライズドッキリ」が、TikTokを中心に話題を呼んでいます。

南米の学校で撮影されたこちらの動画。ケンカをしている生徒たちを止めようと、かけよる男性教師…。すると👇

1人の男子生徒が先生に花束を差し出しました。先生は思わず棒立ち。卒業する生徒たちが、先生に感謝のドッキリサプライズを計画したのです。

紙吹雪が舞う中、生徒に囲まれ、抱き合いながらジャンプすると、先生は感極まった様子で手を口に当て、花束をじっと見つめます。

生徒の掛け声と一緒に渡された袋を開けると、そこにはクラスの集合写真と思われるプレゼントが…。かけよったときには心配そうにしていた先生ですが、写真を見て思わず笑顔になりました。

動画は550万回以上再生され、多くのコメントが寄せられています。

💬「最初、先生の顔が赤いのがわかる。すごく生徒のことを心配してくれる先生なんだね」

💬「このトレンド、めっちゃ後押ししてます」

💬「愛情をもって仕事をしている先生方と、先生を尊敬している生徒の皆さんに敬意を表します」

このようなサプライズドッキリ動画は他にも👇

1500万回以上再生されているこちらの動画。ケンカをしている生徒を目撃した女性教師。止めに入ると…

花束のプレゼントを渡されました。生徒からグループハグをされ、先生も嬉しそうです。

キャプションには、「私たちのハニー先生」とあり、女性教師を映画『マチルダ』に登場する心優しいハニー先生に例えています。

コメント欄には…

💬「『私たちのハニー先生』だって！感動して泣いてる」

💬「先生たちはこのサプライズに値する。いろんな苦労をしているから」

💬「素敵な思い出になるね。忘れないだろう」

こちらは、540万回以上再生されている動画。騒ぎを鎮めようと教室に入ってきた男性教師が、生徒たちを叱ると…

目の前には生徒たちの用意した誕生日ケーキが！生徒たちのサプライズドッキリに先生も満面の笑みを浮かべます。

キャプションには、「その場では怒ったけど、彼は私たちの面倒をよく見てくれる先生の1人です」と綴られています。

コメント欄には…

💬「私もこの男性教師に怒られないように、念のため拍手した」

💬「先生の表情が一瞬にして変わった」

