米退役軍人、政治関係者が次々とジョン・マケイン上院議員との思い出を投稿

I had the honor of meeting @SenJohnMcCain in summer 2016, after he endorsed the #Fairness4Vets Act and ensured it got into the #NDAA that year. Immediately after we smiled for this photo he saw the @VVAmerica pin on my lapel, and goes “they got you working with VVA, huh?” https://t.co/1jpM4ZinQX