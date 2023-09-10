  • lol badge
「サンドイッチにはバターを」ある女性が投稿した動画が60万回再生→ネットで「どっち派？」争いに…

アメリカ人女性が、フランスで教わったサンドイッチの作り方をSNSでシェアしました。すると、動画にはさまざまな国の人からコメントが…

by Angeline Barion

サンドイッチに「バター」を塗るか・塗らないか…。あなたはどっち派？

現在フランス、パリに住んでいるアメリカ出身のアマンダ・ロリンズさん。TikTokに、フランス流のサンドイッチの作り方を紹介した動画を投稿しました。

60万回以上再生された動画で、アマンダさんはこう話します。

「明日、彼氏とハイキングに行くので、サンドイッチを作っています。作りながら気づいたことがあります」

「フランス人はサンドイッチを作るときに（アメリカ人にとって）変なことをするのです。紹介します」

“変なこと”とは「パンにバターを塗るのです」と、アマンダさん。

「フランスの一般的なサンドイッチには、ハムとチーズ、そしてバターを使います」

「たっぷり塗るだけ。マヨネーズも、マスタードも使いません。本当にバターだけ」

「おいしくなさそ〜と思うかもしれませんが、私はおいしいと思います」

アマンダさんは、「みんなも試してみて」と締めくくりまそた。

TikTokやX（旧Twitter）で、アマンダさんの動画が大注目されています。さまざまな国から集まったコメントをご紹介します。

バターを塗らない派のコメント👇

「バターはビスケットやトーストに塗るもの。マヨネーズとマスタードはサンドイッチ用。グリルドチーズはバターだね」

「えー、ハム・チーズサンドにバターを塗ると変な味がする。マヨネーズとかの方がいい」

「（バターを塗るのが）普通ってことを高校留学するまで知らなかった。ドイツのホストマザーがバター入りのハム・チーズサンドを作ってくれたけど、吐きそうになった」

バターを塗る派のコメント👇

「これってパロディー？」

「アメリカでパンにバターを塗らないなんて、そんなはずはない」

「（バターを塗るのが）変だと思ったことがなかった。イギリスでは普通だと思うけど、マスタードやマヨネーズを追加することもある」

「ちょっと待って、アメリカ人ってサンドイッチにバターを塗らないの？ハム・チーズサンドにバターを塗らないの？何も塗らないただのパンってこと？」

「オーストラリアの私、困惑」

あなたはどっち派？

この記事は英語から翻訳・編集しました。  翻訳：アシュウェル英玲奈