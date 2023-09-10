「サンドイッチにはバターを」ある女性が投稿した動画が60万回再生→ネットで「どっち派？」争いに…

サンドイッチに「バター」を塗るか・塗らないか…。あなたはどっち派？
60万回以上再生された動画で、アマンダさんはこう話します。
「明日、彼氏とハイキングに行くので、サンドイッチを作っています。作りながら気づいたことがあります」
「フランス人はサンドイッチを作るときに（アメリカ人にとって）変なことをするのです。紹介します」
アメリカ人女性が、フランスで教わったサンドイッチの作り方をSNSでシェアしました。すると、動画にはさまざまな国の人からコメントが…
Beurre it up baby 🧈😂 #frenchculture #frenchpeople #jambonbeurre #parisien♬ original sound - Amanda Rollins
Butter is for biscuits and toast.— They Call Me Red ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ⁷✈️🎶💃 (@TDCreoleGirl) September 5, 2023
Mayo and mustard for sandwiches - except for grilled cheese of course. https://t.co/VxvxcgngH5
Ew,butter on ham and cheese makes it taste weird imo,rather would have the white stuff https://t.co/wOySDaDVgZ— syd (@laurafreiganggg) September 5, 2023
I didn’t know this was a thing until I did foreign exchange in high school. My host mom in Germany made me a ham, cheese and butter sandwich and I almost threw up 🤮 https://t.co/dj9TfzOyQY— جمال (@JamelnotJamal) September 6, 2023
There is no way buttered bread is not a common thing there💀— Arsenal Archives (@ArsenalArchives) September 5, 2023
wait sorry do americans not put butter on their sandwiches. like a sandwich with ham and cheese has no spread butter???? it’s just rawdo gged????? hello— pj (@seIinameyer) September 4, 2023