脳性麻痺の少年、本を書く。外見だけで人を判断するな

.@eyecantalk "I felt like a bird let out of its cage" 12 Year old Jonathan who has cerebral palsy on when he learned to communicate through a spelling board after 9 years of silence. He has now written a book with his eyes. Watch 👇 https://t.co/l1B5bkmWIp #DisabilitySummit https://t.co/AoDQcB4bPh