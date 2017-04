みんなどうしてる？女性器にまつわる習慣チェック

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.

BuzzFeed Japanに連絡する メールアドレス:mamiko.nakano+bfj@buzzfeed.com.

Natalya Lobanova is junior staff writer at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London. Natalya Lobanovaに連絡する メールアドレス:natalya.lobanova@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.